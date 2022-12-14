A Los Angeles jury to deliberate for a 10th day Monday in Harvey Weinstein's 2nd sexual assault trial

Read full article on original website
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital, her son says
Television personality Sharon Osbourne returned home Saturday, one day after she was taken to a Southern California hospital following an emergency call.
'Very rarely is it as good as it seems': Black women in leadership are finding themselves on the 'glass cliff'
Kyra Kyles recalls the time early in her career when an abrupt staffing change at her communications job caused managers to look to her to fill a leadership role.
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Skips Reunion Show Taping Ahead of Fraud Sentencing
“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah skipped out on the taping for the show’s reunion in New York City on Dec. 16, despite having been invited by Bravo and “Real Housewives” executive producer (and reunion host) Andy Cohen to appear. Back in July, Shah pleaded guilty to fraud due to her involvement in a telemarketing scheme after she was initially arrested in March 2021 during the second season of the show. Shah was practically arrested on camera, but ducked out of a cast trip, and was later tracked down by federal authorities. On Friday, Shah shared a...
Iconic mountain lion captured and euthanized
A popular California mountain lion, known as P-22, that attacked and killed a Los Angeles resident's chihuahua last month has been euthanized. CNN reporter Camila Bernal has the story.
