China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
A Patriot missile battery from the US could create new headaches for Russia in Ukraine and throw a wrench into its terror campaign
As Russia continues to fire missiles and drones at Ukraine's civil infrastructure, the US and allies have ramped up deliveries of air defense systems.
The UK defense chief read out the numbers on Russia's war losses, and they're bleak
The UK estimates over 100,000 Russians "are either dead, injured, or have deserted," and Moscow has lost thousands of pieces of military hardware.
Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine, knocking out power and putting entire country under air-raid alarm
A fresh barrage of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Friday morning put the entire country under air-raid alarm and sent people scrambling for shelter as explosions sounded overhead, with strikes hitting critical infrastructure and knocking out power.
SpaceNews.com
U.S. space internet companies fear competitive threat from China
WASHINGTON — In the global race to deploy broadband constellations in low Earth orbit, the United States holds a major advantage. However, the U.S. government should “enact policies and incentives to keep U.S. companies competitive internationally” especially against China, says a new report released Dec. 14 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Russian linked to Wagner badly hurt in assassination attempt in Central African Republic
A Russian citizen closely linked to the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been injured in an assassination attempt in the Central African Republic, according to Prigozhin and Russian officials.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
What would Patriot missiles do for Ukraine?
The Patriot missile defense could help protect Ukraine from Russia's best missiles. But it is costly, requires training, and Russia calls it provocative.
'Putin killed off Russian culture,' Ukranian and Russian authors on ten months of war
Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov and historian Nina Khrushcheva talk to Christiane Amanpour about how Russian and Ukraine have changed after nearly a year of war.
Biden begins to refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while Keystone Pipeline leak prompts new emergency exchange
The Biden administration announced plans Friday to provide nearly 2 million barrels of oil to refineries through an emergency exchange and simultaneously begin efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve early next year.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
A MiG-29 Pilot’s Inside Account Of The Changing Air War Over Ukraine
Juice/Ukrainian Air ForceUkrainian MiG-29 pilot “Juice” details the morphing air war being fought above his country, where tactics and capabilities are changing fast.
Putin Gains Little From Taking Bakhmut as Forces Appear to Break Through
Russia's tactical mission in the region is viewed by experts as not having a major impact on the war overall.
Ukraine Situation Report: Nature May Have Aided Sinking Of Russian Flagship
Rain and low-level clouds helped Ukrainian radar target Russian cruiser Moskva, according to claims made in a new report.
Ukraine launches 'most massive strike' on occupied Donetsk region since 2014, Russia-installed mayor says
Ukrainian forces have unleashed the biggest attack on the occupied Donetsk region since 2014, according to a Russia-installed official, in the wake of heavy fighting in the east of the country.
