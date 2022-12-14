Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis
Mark Leibovich, staff writer for the Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about how the idea of Ron DeSantis running against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024 may look good to Republicans on paper, but those who know DeSantis beyond his political stunts say he is not up to the job. Dec. 16, 2022.
DeSantis Shocks Nation with Demand for Court Investigation into Vaccines
Florida governor is at it again. Ron DeSantis declared on Tuesday that he would ask the state’s highest court to call a grand jury to look into “any and all wrongdoing” regarding the Covid-19 vaccinations. He’s adamant about pursuing the idea of vaccines being unsafe.
Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”
On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
cw34.com
Dr. Fauci responds to Gov. DeSantis COVID grand jury petition
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had requested the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. He also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and determining whether COVID vaccines were more...
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
MSNBC
All gestures, all shock opera: DeSantis launches his newest battle
At a Tuesday roundtable, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., formally called on the state Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury to investigate whether pharmaceutical companies criminally misled Floridians about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, a position at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 14, 2022.
Florida Gov. DeSantis says he's ‘ready to sign’ abortion ‘heartbeat bill’
'I'm willing to sign great life legislation.'
Federal judge says Biden can't yet end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy
A federal judge in Texas has put on hold for now the Biden administration's most recent attempt to end the so-called "Remain in Mexico" program.
David Biddle Opinion: Florida Lawmakers Need to Tackle Lawsuit Abuse
The escalating dollar figures awarded in personal injury lawsuits might be good for trial lawyers, but they are terrible for most of the people of Florida.. Taking advantage of legal loopholes makes the cost of everything—from insurance rates to everyday goods and services—go up across the board.
‘There’s a zero gain’: DeSantis’ choice for vaccine grand jury a waste of money, attorney says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One of Orlando’s highest-profile criminal defense attorneys said he was baffled by Gov. DeSantis’ call for a grand jury investigation regarding COVID vaccines, adding that the decision will amount to a net loss for everyone except the governor himself. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is calling for a grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes and wrongdoing” related to COVID-19 vaccines and setting up Florida’s own Public Health Integrity Committee. The governor’s office announced what it called “aggressive action” Tuesday after DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with physicians, researchers and victims “of adverse events from mRNA vaccines.” “The federal…
Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?
The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.
ABC Action News
Report: DeSantis program has hired just 7 veterans to become Florida teachers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A program Governor Ron DeSantis introduced over the summer to make it easier for veterans to become teachers has landed with a thud after six months, according to a new report. Military.com reports the program has hired a total of seven veterans to become teachers across...
Transgender death row inmate set to be executed in January files clemency application with Missouri governor
A transgender woman who is scheduled to be executed in Missouri next month for murdering a woman in 2003 has filed a clemency application with the governor, citing struggles with brain damage and childhood trauma, the petition says.
North Carolina voter ID law had racially discriminatory intent, state Supreme Court says
The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that struck down the state's 2018 voter ID law, agreeing with the lower court that it had been passed with the intent of targeting Black voters who were unlikely to vote for Republicans.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Same-sex marriage ban in state law targeted
While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday, Dec. 14, that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban.
DeSantis to Limit Protests at Florida’s Capitol
Ron DeSantis is moving one step forward in limiting civil liberties. Floridians are not taking it lightly. Dozens of protesters gathered to oppose a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that would limit how protests can be held in Florida’s Capitol Complex, citing a potential violation of free speech rights and other constitutional liberties.
Heavy snow to bombard millions in Northeast this weekend as South recovers from deadly tornadoes
The monstrous storm that walloped much of the US this week has now brought nor'easter conditions as it moves across New York and New England ahead of the weekend.
Opinion: Arizona governor's immigration stunt isn't fooling anyone
Looking to score political points, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been building a border 'wall' out of empty shipping containers -- a project that's likely illegal, expensive, ineffective and dangerous, writes Raul A. Reyes.
FL education officials put 10 school districts under the microscope, this time over LGBTQ+ policies
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Several school districts which were previously in trouble for butting up against statewide mask policies are once again under the microscope of state education officials, this time for policies that try to accommodate LGBTQ+ students. On Wednesday, the state Board of Education heard an update on the LGBTQ+ policies of 10 school districts to see […] The post FL education officials put 10 school districts under the microscope, this time over LGBTQ+ policies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
