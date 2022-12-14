ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis

Mark Leibovich, staff writer for the Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about how the idea of Ron DeSantis running against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024 may look good to Republicans on paper, but those who know DeSantis beyond his political stunts say he is not up to the job. Dec. 16, 2022.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”

On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
Dr. Fauci responds to Gov. DeSantis COVID grand jury petition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had requested the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. He also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and determining whether COVID vaccines were more...
All gestures, all shock opera: DeSantis launches his newest battle

At a Tuesday roundtable, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., formally called on the state Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury to investigate whether pharmaceutical companies criminally misled Floridians about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, a position at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 14, 2022.
DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is calling for a grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes and wrongdoing” related to COVID-19 vaccines and setting up Florida’s own Public Health Integrity Committee.  The governor’s office announced what it called “aggressive action” Tuesday after DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with physicians, researchers and victims “of adverse events from mRNA vaccines.”  “The federal…
Same-sex marriage ban in state law targeted

While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday, Dec. 14, that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban.
Toni Koraza

DeSantis to Limit Protests at Florida’s Capitol

Ron DeSantis is moving one step forward in limiting civil liberties. Floridians are not taking it lightly. Dozens of protesters gathered to oppose a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that would limit how protests can be held in Florida’s Capitol Complex, citing a potential violation of free speech rights and other constitutional liberties.
FL education officials put 10 school districts under the microscope, this time over LGBTQ+ policies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Several school districts which were previously in trouble for butting up against statewide mask policies are once again under the microscope of state education officials, this time for policies that try to accommodate LGBTQ+ students. On Wednesday, the state Board of Education heard an update on the LGBTQ+ policies of 10 school districts to see […] The post FL education officials put 10 school districts under the microscope, this time over LGBTQ+ policies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
