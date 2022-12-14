ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Daily Beast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema’s Ex-Friend Has Proof She’s ‘Calculated’

Kyrsten Sinema is no stranger to burning bridges. She’s in the process of doing just that with her former Democratic colleagues now that she officially switched her party to Independent, and according to David Schapira, a former Arizona politician and ex-friend to Sinema, she burned a bridge with him, too.He wrote a viral Twitter thread that details the time that both he and Sinema were running for office in Arizona and the two promised each other they wouldn’t go “negative” or run attack campaigns out of respect for their friendship. Spoiler alert: She did anyway, Schapira tells New Abnormal co-host,...
ARIZONA STATE
Shine My Crown

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
AFP

Maduro says Venezuela-Colombia border to completely reopen Jan. 1

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said Monday his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties. The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
CNN

Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video

Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
CNN

CNN

