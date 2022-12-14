Read full article on original website
Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
'Putin killed off Russian culture,' Ukranian and Russian authors on ten months of war
Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov and historian Nina Khrushcheva talk to Christiane Amanpour about how Russian and Ukraine have changed after nearly a year of war.
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said.
U.S. plans sanctions on Russia, China - officials
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States plans to impose new sanctions against Russia and China on Friday that include punishing Moscow for its use of Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine, two U.S. officials said on Thursday.
Chinese-made drones are flying in restricted DC airspace, sparking new spying fears in the nation's capital
There are rising concerns that the Chinese-made drones could be manipulated or hacked for purposes of espionage.
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
Daily Beast
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Kyrsten Sinema’s Ex-Friend Has Proof She’s ‘Calculated’
Kyrsten Sinema is no stranger to burning bridges. She’s in the process of doing just that with her former Democratic colleagues now that she officially switched her party to Independent, and according to David Schapira, a former Arizona politician and ex-friend to Sinema, she burned a bridge with him, too.He wrote a viral Twitter thread that details the time that both he and Sinema were running for office in Arizona and the two promised each other they wouldn’t go “negative” or run attack campaigns out of respect for their friendship. Spoiler alert: She did anyway, Schapira tells New Abnormal co-host,...
White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests
Washington, Seoul and Tokyo imposed new sanctions on North Korea in the wake of the secretive regime's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Host mother of missing US student studying in France suspects he left voluntarily. His parents disagree
The woman who hosted an American college student studying in France before he went missing told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Bernie Sanders Says Sinema ‘Helped Sabotage’ Some Of The Most Important Legislation
The Vermont independent said he believes part of why the Arizona senator left the Democratic Party is because her constituents lost faith in her.
Maduro says Venezuela-Colombia border to completely reopen Jan. 1
Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said Monday his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties. The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
