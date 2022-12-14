ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Missing American student's French host mother talked to CNN. Hear what she said

The woman who hosted Kenny DeLand Jr., an American college student studying in France before he went missing, told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and the student's father said he felt there was not an urgent enough response from authorities. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
