Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Prince Harry and Meghan reveal bitter split from royal family in Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have detailed the breakdown of their relationship with the British royal family in the final episodes of their controversial Netflix documentary.
Missing American student's French host mother talked to CNN. Hear what she said
The woman who hosted Kenny DeLand Jr., an American college student studying in France before he went missing, told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and the student's father said he felt there was not an urgent enough response from authorities. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
Mind-blowing images reveal world of tiny creatures that are secretly responsible for keeping you alive
AN eye-opening short film has revealed the secrets of the tiny sea creatures that are crucial for sustaining human life. The hidden secrets of the tiny creatures that are crucial for sustaining human life have been making waves on the internet. The film, created by a Dutch photographer, filmmaker, and...
Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released audio of what they say is an intercepted call between Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine that paint a picture of the conditions they are fighting in. CNN has not been able to verify the audio.
Futurism
Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Clarifying That Actually, Only Ten Percent of the Crowd Was Jeering Him
After videos began to surface online of him getting relentlessly booed during a surprise appearance at a Dave Chapelle show on a Sunday night in San Francisco, Elon Musk took to Twitter to clarify that, um, actually, he was not getting booed by the whole crowd — just some of them.
Patty Jenkins breaks silence on 'Wonder Woman 3'
Patty Jenkins has some things she would like to clear up.
Jake Tapper shares harrowing story of daughter's near-fatal misdiagnosis
A new government report found more than 7 million incorrect diagnoses are made in US emergency rooms every year. CNN's Jake Tapper shares his personal experience from when his 14-year-old daughter, Alice, almost died as a result of a misdiagnosis.
How Britain is reacting to Harry and Meghan taking on the royals
CNN's Scott McLean asks the British how they feel about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary, "Harry and Meghan" on Netflix.
Hear Prince Harry discuss family conflict over departure from Royal Family
The second installment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary, 'Harry and Meghan' has released on Netflix. CNN's Max Foster reports.
The world turns pink and sparkly in first 'Barbie' teaser trailer
Life in plastic really is fantastic if the first official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie is anything to go by.
