Watch golden retriever trigger a fire alarm at her doggie daycare
Birdie the golden retriever pulls fire alarm at doggie day care. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports she had to wear a naughty dog apology sign.
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog
Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes. **This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
NBC Los Angeles
Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP
As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
A mother has warned others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after a fire destroyed her uninsured family home. Donna Symes, 40, from Glasgow had been preparing dinner with her husband Mohamed at around 8pm last night when the home fire alarm went off. The singer ran upstairs...
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old whole, then spits him out alive
A hungry, hungry hippo is going viral after it swallowed a 2-year-old boy whole, then spit him up alive.
‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree
A white woman was caught on camera going ham on a Black couple for reasons unknown. It’s the holiday season, which is typically when energies are heightened as shoppers head to retailers to get their hands on desirable items. One Facebook user made their way to their local Dollar Tree this week to get ahead of the afternoon and evening rush. But if the shopper thought arriving early would save them from encountering foolery, they had another think coming.
People are loving this Amazon delivery driver for warning a woman that her house is 'unsafe'
Great info, even better delivery.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
a-z-animals.com
Coyote Goes Full Send and Cliff Jumps Into a Gorge
Coyotes have a creepy ability to climb. If you live in a residential area where coyotes have been spotted, you know the measures you have to take to protect any of your small pets. You know to keep your eye out for coyote scat. In this video, there are people traveling on water and there is a near-vertical cliff face on the right-hand side.
4 pit bulls abandoned on side of road in Spring Valley
Sarah Restori was on her way home Saturday night on Buffalo Drive and Twain Avenue when she saw four pit bulls on the side of the road. She would soon realize it was a mama dog with three puppies left stranded in the cold without food, water, or shelter.
Woman horrified when she mistakes a river rat in kitchen for child's toy: 'I told you it was a real rat'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was visiting a friend at her parents' home. It was a huge house near the river with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two living rooms, and a massive kitchen and dining area. I loved that house.
Woman harassed by neighbor demanding that she park in the garage and not on the public street, ignores neighbor's notes
The neighbor gets angry and leaves notes on the woman's windshield. **This article is based on information sourced from a social media website, cited within the story**. A conflict between a woman and her neighbor raises questions about whether or not parking on a public street should be allowed. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation, in which a woman in her neighborhood has called the police on her. She says the neighbor has reported her for parking an "abandoned vehicle" because she chooses to park on the street in front of her house instead of in her garage.
toofab.com
1-Year-Old Accidentally Locked In Car Makes Miraculous Escape Caught on Video
"My grandma accidentally locked my baby in the car," the child's mom captioned the video on TikTok. An adorable 1-year-old girl in Greenwood, South Carolina rescued herself from a locked car as her mom and grandmother watched in awe. Aprianna Lukie reportedly parked at a local cemetery with daughter Z'Naria...
Carscoops
Nevada Driver Crashes Pontiac While Trying To Pass Fire Trucks To ‘Get To The Scene’ First And Help Out
The bizarre story of a driver who rolled their car while trying to beat fire trucks to the scene of a fire has gone viral. The incident, which happened in Churchill County, Nevada, has caught the attention of many for its ridiculousness and how dangerously misguided the driver was. The...
