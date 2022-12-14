ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Seguin's Paul Stager Signs on to Play Tennis at Belhaven University

(Seguin) — Seguin High School Tennis team captain Paul Stager on Wednesday signed a Letter of Intent to play on the next level at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi. The NCAA Division III program will be getting the Matador senior who was voted "Teammate of the Year" by his...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

UIW names new head football coach

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word on Thursday announced that Clint Killough will be its next head football coach. Killough is currently the UIW Cardinals associate head coach and a former UIW student-athlete. He played for the UIW Cardinals for three seasons (2013-2015) before returning to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Tuesday Night Area Hoops Roundup

There was lots of hoops action on the high school courts last night:. (San Antonio) — The Seguin boys held off San Antonio Southwest on the road 62-58. Junior John Jackson who recently went over 1000 points in his career, paced the Matadors with 26 points. Seniors Isaac Garcia and Jakyari Matthews had 11 and 10 points respectively. The Mats are 11-3 overall on the season and will be back home at Goldie Harris Gym on Friday night to take on Harlandale.
SEGUIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

4A Division I State Title Game Preview: China Spring vs. Boerne

China Spring didn't miss a beat moving up to 4A Division I this year as the Cougars are back in the state title game for the second year in a row. They'll meet the Boerne Greyhounds, who are in the midst of a historic undefeated season. Friday will mark their first ever appearance in a state title game.
SPRING, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD welcomes new board president

(Seguin) — There's a new change in leadership on the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. School board members on Tuesday voted unanimously to reorganize and select a new slate of board officers. Serving as the new Board President is District 2 Trustee Alejandro Guerra. Now although she still...
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX

