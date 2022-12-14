Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s Paul Stager Signs on to Play Tennis at Belhaven University
(Seguin) — Seguin High School Tennis team captain Paul Stager on Wednesday signed a Letter of Intent to play on the next level at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi. The NCAA Division III program will be getting the Matador senior who was voted “Teammate of the Year” by his...
KSAT 12
UIW names new head football coach
SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word on Thursday announced that Clint Killough will be its next head football coach. Killough is currently the UIW Cardinals associate head coach and a former UIW student-athlete. He played for the UIW Cardinals for three seasons (2013-2015) before returning to...
Eight boys White basketball suffers loss at La Vernia
Eight boys White basketball suffers loss at La Vernia News Staff Wed, 12/14/2022 - 15:46 Image Body The Fredericksburg Middle School eighth grade White...
seguintoday.com
Tuesday Night Area Hoops Roundup
There was lots of hoops action on the high school courts last night:. (San Antonio) — The Seguin boys held off San Antonio Southwest on the road 62-58. Junior John Jackson who recently went over 1000 points in his career, paced the Matadors with 26 points. Seniors Isaac Garcia and Jakyari Matthews had 11 and 10 points respectively. The Mats are 11-3 overall on the season and will be back home at Goldie Harris Gym on Friday night to take on Harlandale.
texashsfootball.com
4A Division I State Title Game Preview: China Spring vs. Boerne
China Spring didn’t miss a beat moving up to 4A Division I this year as the Cougars are back in the state title game for the second year in a row. They’ll meet the Boerne Greyhounds, who are in the midst of a historic undefeated season. Friday will mark their first ever appearance in a state title game.
UTSA's Jeff Traylor thought about skipping Cure Bowl after father's death
Traylor's father passed away on Monday.
Lanier High School set a tamales Guinness World Record in 2011
How many tamales can you eat?
extrainningsoftball.com
Travel Ball Coach Miranda Sandoval Arrested, Charged with Indecency with a Child by Contact
A San Antonio-based travel ball coach was arrested earlier this week. 24-year old Miranda Sandoval, who had coached for a Texas Bombers team based in San Antonio, was arrested on Tuesday. She was charged with indecency with a child by contact, according to local media reports. Her bond was set at $65,000.
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in 2023
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD welcomes new board president
(Seguin) — There’s a new change in leadership on the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. School board members on Tuesday voted unanimously to reorganize and select a new slate of board officers. Serving as the new Board President is District 2 Trustee Alejandro Guerra. Now although she still...
KTSA
Softball coach accused of having inappropriate relationship with underage player
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Converse have arrested a softball coach for having an inappropriate relationship with one of the players on her team. 24 year old Miranda Sandoval was taken into custody Tuesday on a charge of indecency with a child by contact. Police put out...
tpr.org
Alamo Colleges expands free tuition program to all Bexar County ISD schools
Every senior enrolled in a traditional public school in Bexar County is now eligible for free tuition at the Alamo Colleges. The community college system has expanded its AlamoPROMISE scholarship program to include everyone who graduates from a Bexar County school district, as planned when the free tuition program was first launched.
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
Comments / 0