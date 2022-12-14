There was lots of hoops action on the high school courts last night:. (San Antonio) — The Seguin boys held off San Antonio Southwest on the road 62-58. Junior John Jackson who recently went over 1000 points in his career, paced the Matadors with 26 points. Seniors Isaac Garcia and Jakyari Matthews had 11 and 10 points respectively. The Mats are 11-3 overall on the season and will be back home at Goldie Harris Gym on Friday night to take on Harlandale.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO