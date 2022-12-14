ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in his 20s dies after 'falling into freezing River Thames' near London Bridge in -3C temperatures

By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
 6 days ago

A man in his 20s has died after 'falling into the freezing River Thames' as temperatures reached -3C degrees.

His body was recovered near London Bridge around 9.25pm on Monday, Met Police confirmed.

Investigators say the man was seen entering the water earlier in the evening and the circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious.

It comes as Britain battled a spell of extreme cold, snow and ice. At least four people, including three children, have died in recent days after getting into trouble in cold waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMcVj_0jiVedh800
A police boat searches the River Thames near London Bridge on Monday night

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at 5.33pm on Monday after a man was seen entering the Thames.

The Met's Marine Policing Unit, City of London Police and the RNLI all assisted with the search but were unable to locate the individual.

'At 9.25pm the body of a man, aged in his 20s, was recovered from the water near to London Bridge,' a Met Police spokesman told MailOnline.

'He is believed to be the man seen entering the water earlier.'

Police have notified his next of kin but have not yet identified him publicly.

The man's death comes after four young boys fell into a frozen lake in Solihull at the weekend.

Three of the four victims, aged eight, ten and 11, died on Sunday after plunging through the ice at Babbs Mill Park, while a fourth, aged just six, is fighting for his life in hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhT3j_0jiVedh800
Emergency services arrive near London Bridge on Monday night. The body of the unidentified man was recovered close by at around 9.25pm, Met Police have confirmed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eUdt_0jiVedh800
The man's death comes after four young boys fell into a frozen lake in Solihull at the weekend. Pictured: Police searching the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst on Sunday

Meanwhile, snow and ice warnings continue for Britons today after thousands were left without power in freezing conditions overnight.

The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and north-east England until noon on Friday.

It comes as the Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland yesterday after thousands of homes were left without power amid plummeting temperatures.

SSEN Distribution is working to bring back supplies for about 2,800 homes, but warned full restoration is only likely by the end of the week.

Met Office spokesman Becky White said that areas covered by the latest weather warnings could see up to 10cm of fresh snow on higher ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5E2Y_0jiVedh800
The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and north east England until noon on Friday

'We could see a good few new centimetres of snow accumulation,' Ms White said.

'We could see around 1-4cms at lower levels and 5-10cm on higher ground across the Highlands.'

An ice warning is also in place in eastern England until noon today.

The national forecaster has also added a yellow ice warning in northern parts of Northern Ireland, including Belfast, from noon yesterday until noon today.

'There will be a risk of ice across the country over the next few days, but particularly tonight,' she said.

'There is a band of rain moving in from the South West, but it may turn into snow as it reaches land.'

