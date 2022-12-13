Read full article on original website
SNOW DAY SPORTS
SNOW DAY SPORTS

Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota.
More delays, closures across North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
How snow days for schools are decided in North Dakota
The superintendent drives around the area to understand road conditions and constantly contacts local city departments to make the decision.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
North Dakota weather update....
Today A 40 percent chance of snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -16. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
Snow Day virtual classroom
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
North Dakota’s most famous photo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we’ve discussed, there have been lots of legendary blizzards throughout North Dakota history. The Blizzard of ‘66 is one that many recalled being the worst. There’s a very good chance this photo will be displayed If you Google North Dakota winters. This iconic...
Hooked on the Outdoors
RIVERDALE – He’s made a difference, had an impact. No question about that. Jason Lee, North Dakota Game and Fish Department North-Central District supervisor, is retiring at the end of this month. He takes more than 31 years of experience in North Dakota fisheries with him. Lee graduated...
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Wind and cold joining the snow for a triple hit across the state
As if the wet, heavy snow accumulations weren't enough to deal with, now come high winds and falling temperatures that will go sub-zero. Welcome to this winter storm's second and third acts.
Power outages reported amid winter storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power companies across North Dakota are battling the winter weather conditions, causing some cities and towns to lose power Thursday morning. Garrison is being impacted. Otter Tail Power Company reported 913 outages to customers as of 11:24 a.m. Thursday. Montana-Dakota Utilities also reported the entire towns...
