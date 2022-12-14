ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Gen Z Is Bringing Back The Point-And-Shoot Camera For A Retro Photo Look

By Emily OBrien
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHBqc_0jiVdMqg00
Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Remember using point and shoot cameras? We toted them along to our beach vacations and snapped away at weddings, but somewhere along the way during the 2000s, smartphones took over, and we just kind of … forgot about them.

But just as clothing styles are cyclical, so are tech trends. Nowadays, point and shoot cameras are making a comeback, especially among those that make up Generation Z. PetaPixel reports that the trend is to take slightly blurry, imperfect, “vintage” looking images that evoke nostalgia for a less digital-centric life. The younger folks like having a built-in delay between snapping an image and sharing it on a social platform — like a built-in buffer zone, if you will.

If you want to hop back on the point-and-shoot bandwagon, here are five highly rated cameras you can pick up from Amazon or Walmart.

Kodak Pixpro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera ($154)

For a great 16 megapixel camera with 720p HD capacity and a 40x optical zoom, you’ll want to pick up this Kodak model. This type of camera is designed to bridge the gap between point and shoot cameras and more pricey DSLRs, which explains the name. Featuring a 24 mm wide-angle lens, it switches between photo and video with the flip of a dial. It’s loaded with automatic settings and effects, plus post-editing touch-up modes to reduce red-eye and brighten eyes. View images through a 3-inch LCD screen.

This model comes with four AA batteries, a pop-up flash and a convenient neck strap. Images and video save to a standard SD card. With an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Walmart from more than 200 reviews, the Kodak Pixpro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera is available for $154.

Canon US Point and Shoot Digital Camera with 3-Inch LCD ($399)

Another point and shoot camera for those who want to join the trend is this 40x optical zoom version with 4K video and 4K time-lapse movie options. It features a 20.3 megapixel CMOS sensor and high-speed continuous shooting. With an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 1,200 reviews, the US Point and Shoot Digital Camera comes highly rated.

Reviewer Jennie, who owns several DSLRs and loves photography, called it an all-around great camera.

“This camera fills a void between a cell phone and a DSLR. Where this camera fits in is a camera with outstanding zoom. I would need to carry many lenses with me and still not have the Zoom that the SX740 has. It’s a great choice to just throw in your pocket when on the go,” Jennie said.

Find it on Amazon for $399.00.

Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera ($648)

A lightweight camera built with content creators in mind, the ZV-1 offers features that make capturing stills and shooting video a breeze. One setting, for example, lets you quickly and seamlessly transition from showing close-up products to focusing on your face. The automatic exposure tracks faces and makes sure they appear well-lit, despite any movement.

With around 1,700 global ratings, this camera averages 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Users found the video quality to be top-notch and several found it perfect for creating content for their YouTube channels. One reviewer called it a “compact camera with killer autofocus.”

The Sony ZV-1 comes with a built-in microphone and offers 4K HDR video with live video streaming capabilities. It’s on sale for $648.

Olympus Tough TG-6 Waterproof Camera ($499.99)

Outdoor adventurers will love this rugged, waterproof, crush-proof, freeze-proof camera that comes with anti-fog capabilities and retails for $499.99. Shoot high-resolution stills or 4K movies and full HD high-speed movies with 120 frames per second. The battery lasts for approximately 340 images or, when repeatedly recording, a maximum of 29 minutes. You can even shoot underwater!

The Olympus Tough TG-6 boasts an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Several users found it to be easy to use and called it a great adventure camera.

Reviewer Nicholas L. impressively deemed it the “best camera under $2000, best rugged camera, best point and shoot.”

Vahoiald Compact Point and Shoot Camera ($41.64)

Perfect for the teen or tween in your life, this simple-to-use camera offers all the basic features you’d want in a point and shoot but for a fraction of the cost. It offers auto-off, a self-timer and a date stamp too, and it is currently rated as the No. 1 new release in Amazon’s Choice for Digital Point and Shoot Cameras.

With almost 300 global ratings and an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the digital camera by Vahoiald comes highly recommended. And with it currently being offered for $41.64, a 47% discount, it’s truly a steal!

Will you be hopping on this trend? If so, having the photos date-stamped with the classic orange-colored type just adds to the charm.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022

Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
pocketnow.com

TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G review: the smartphone with extending camera lens

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first extending phone lens has an awesome wide aperture. I'm sure you probably haven't heard much about the TECNO brand in North America, but they've...
Phone Arena

Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?

Whether you think of picking up an iPhone 14 during the holiday season or not, iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t going to wait!. Some of the most exciting iPhone 15 series leaks we’ve had so far hint at a periscope zoom camera for at least one iPhone 15 model, Dynamic Island for all four 2023 iPhones, (finally) a new 3nm chip for the Pro models, and, of course, the one to rule all rumors - a USB-C charging port across the entire iPhone 15 lineup (with faster charging and data transfer speeds for the premium models).
ZDNet

Take a picture with these best compact cameras

There are all types of cameras and features to be had these days, but first, you need to find the right size. These days, it is possible to purchase several different camera sizes, but sometimes, the moment calls for something more diminutive, something smaller that is easier to manage and store. That is when you need a compact camera.
TechRadar

The DJI Mini 3 is an affordable mash-up of its two best compact drones

The rumored DJI Mini 3 has officially taken to the air – and the compact drone could be the new sweet spot for beginners looking for their first flying camera. The Mini 3 is a mash-up of the pricier DJI Mini 3 Pro and the older DJI Mini 2, which the drone maker says will remain on sale for now. And like those drones, its sub-250g weight makes it exempt from drone regulations in many regions.
Android Headlines

New Camera update brings better Macro control to Pixel 7 Pro

There’s a new version of the Google Camera rolling out, which brings a few new settings for the Macro mode on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. This includes a Macro Focus mode, so you can keep the camera in Macro instead of it going in and out, depending on how you move your phone.
Android Headlines

Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online

The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
PC Magazine

DJI Mini 3 Review

The DJI Mini 3 ($559 with remote) takes the camera and airframe from the pricier Mini 3 Pro ($759) and puts it into a more affordable package, dropping a few features to reach a lower price. Notably, it skips the obstacle detection included in the Pro model and its video is restricted to 4K30. Even with these limitations, the DJI Mini 3 is easily the best 249g quadcopter you can find for the price, and our new Editors' Choice award winner for starter drones, edging out the Mini 2.
CNET

Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras

The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Cult of Mac

Tiny new drone shoots 4K HDR video

Just in time for the holidays, DJI released a tiny, more affordable version of its DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Just subtract the world “Pro” from the name. The new DJI Mini 3 weighs in at a svelte 249 grams (8.78 ounces) or less and shoots detail-rich, 4K HDR video, the company said.
Phone Arena

Apple looks to be having second thoughts about polarizing iPhone 15 design change

Known industry insider Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and trusted leaker ShrimpApplePro have hinted that next year's iPhone 15 will sport a new design, with the latter recently adding that the squared-off back of the iPhone 14 will be ditched in favor of iPhone 5c-like rounded edges. A new report says that nothing is set in stone yet.
Android Police

Latest Google Camera update catches older Pixel phones up on features

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This week marked the first Feature Drop since the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and accordingly, many of the changes included were exclusive to that particular phone. That said, anyone still relying on an older Pixel as their daily driver hasn't been left out in the cold. Alongside new wallpapers and changes to some crucial settings on Android, Google is also bringing some Pixel 7 tools to the Camera app, just days after overhauling macro mode on its latest flagship.
Simplemost

Walmart’s 10 Best Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 is officially here!. If you missed out on their “Deals...
Simplemost

This DIY Lego Table Can Be Built With A Few Items From Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Huge Lego collections are awesome but are almost guaranteed to be a headache to...
wetpixel.com

Nauticam Ship Housing for Sony a7R V

Nauticam are shipping their NA-a7R V housing for the Sony a7r V camera. It uses the N100 port system and has an M24 port for HDMI 2.0 out if required. Strobe triggering is via fiber optic, with an optional hot shoe mini strobe, or via electronic with an optional nikonos or Ikelite style bulkheads.
Simplemost

Simplemost

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy