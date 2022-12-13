Read full article on original website
Minot-area athletes get creative with snow day sports
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Many schools have canceled multiple days of school this week and most basketball games in North Dakota have been postponed. Local athletes knew they had to get creative to train when they couldn’t practice. In Velva, seniors Tyler Holdeman and Gabe Lakoduk teamed up with...
Minotauros postpone Friday night Teddy Bear Toss game versus Bobcats
MINOT, N.D. - Minotauros fans will have to wait two more weeks to toss their teddy bears. Friday night’s game versus the Bismarck Bobcats has been postponed due to poor road conditions until Dec. 29, the Minotauros announced Friday afternoon. Portions of U.S. Highway 83 were closed until Friday...
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday. Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for...
Minot Public Schools leadership, parents discuss decision to hold class Wednesday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While many smaller school districts in the Minot area moved to virtual learning Wednesday, Dec. 14, or canceled classes altogether, for most students and staff in Minot Public Schools, it was business as usual. Your News Leader spoke with concerned parents, as well as district leadership,...
Minot Public Schools cancels class Friday amid worsening road conditions
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools informed parents Thursday night that classes would be canceled Friday, for a second straight day, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer. Vollmer told Your News Leader road conditions had not improved amid the blowing snow Thursday night, cutting off access to the district’s...
Magic City’s Finest: spreading sand and positivity on Minot’s roads
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Lehmann Skinner’s day starts around 6 a.m. He’s sanding Minot’s roads with a cheerful attitude. “My wife says I’m too happy,” said Skinner, a medium equipment operator for the City of Minot. Operators work 12-hour shifts to keep the streets...
Minot Public Schools cancels all classes Thursday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools has canceled class across the entire district for Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer. Vollmer said the decision was made after evaluating conditions of side roads, and the need to keep working to clear the roadways, as snow continued to fall.
Minot Air Force Base’s “War Bulls” keep runways clear amid winter storms
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews on Minot Air Force Base have been busy this week making sure the runway and other areas of the base are cleared from the snow. Members of the 5th Civil Engineer Squadron have been working to plow snow off the runway.
Remote learning, cancellations keep some parents home amid winter storm
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A combination of the blowing snow, workplaces closing, and schools going to remote learning has many parents staying at home much of this week. Your News Leader wanted to hear how some families are faring. The four Dreyer kids all attend Nedrose School District, which has...
Power outages reported amid winter storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power companies across North Dakota are battling the winter weather conditions, causing some cities and towns to lose power Thursday morning. Garrison is being impacted. Otter Tail Power Company reported 913 outages to customers as of 11:24 a.m. Thursday. Montana-Dakota Utilities also reported the entire towns...
Anonymous sponsor puts Minot Wreaths Across America event over goal
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Organizers with Minot’s Wreaths Across America event at Rosehill Cemetery say they’re able to have a wreath for every gravestone, following an 11th-hour sponsorship. This is footage from the wreaths event at Rosehill a few years ago. Richard Reuer, one of the organizers of...
UPDATE: Magic City gate at Minot Air Force Base reopened
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – The Magic City Gate at Minot Air Force Base resumed operations, according to the base’s app Air Force Connect. The gate had been closed since early Friday morning due to a barrier malfunction. The app indicated that the South Gate, Search...
CP Holiday Train returns this weekend, invites guests to give back
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be rolling through parts of our viewing area this weekend. The train, decked in Christmas lights, arrived in eastern North Dakota Friday, but it will arrive in Harvey Saturday at 3:45 p.m. The train will stop in downtown Minot...
Downtown café keeps Minoters warm as renovation wraps
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While many businesses closed Thursday due to the weather, a few managed to keep their doors open--proverbially--so folks could thaw from the cold temperatures. Depending on your interest in lizards, you may be disappointed or relieved to find that these Black Iguanas in Margie’s Art Glass...
UPDATE: Crews respond to garage fire in southwest Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to a structure fire late Wednesday afternoon in southwest Minot. The fire is at a garage in a residential area near A Avenue SW and 5th Street SW, just east of Magic City Campus. As of 6:30...
