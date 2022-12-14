ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBUR

Long COVID has caused thousands of deaths in the U.S.

The National Center for Health Statistics estimates that cases of long COVID have caused more the 3,000 deaths in the U.S., but this is undoubtedly an undercount. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein reports.
WebMD

Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why

Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
The Hill

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
MedicalXpress

National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults

Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
NBC News

U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu

Hospitals nationwide are once again at full capacity with a trifecta of illnesses: Covid, RSV and the flu. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on the surge in viruses and how the CDC is responding.Dec. 8, 2022.
Smithonian

Dogs Are Impacted by an Intense Flu Season, Too

As Americans navigate the worst flu season in more than a decade, dogs across the country are facing flu outbreaks and symptoms like cough, fever and runny nose as well. Known as “canine influenza,” or dog flu, the highly contagious virus is airborne and can spread through direct contact, nasal discharge through barking or coughing and contaminated surfaces like kennels and leashes, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Though the virus, which doesn't infect humans, can spread year-round, a surge in cases has occured recently—specifically with a strain of the flu known as H3N2. Veterinarians suggest the nationwide uptick is due to changes in people’s behaviors with Covid-19 restrictions being relaxed, reports the New York Times’ Emily Anthes.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Flu cases soaring as U.S. hospitals struggle with tripledemic

The CDC says flu hospitalizations this season are up to 78,000 across the nation as tripledemic fears rise. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on how staff are combating a shortage of one pediatric medication.Dec. 9, 2022.
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

RSV may be leveling off, but flu cases are still soaring. Here's the latest on respiratory viruses slamming hospitals.

An unusually early respiratory virus season continues to pummel the U.S., with a trifecta of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals. “This year’s flu season is off to a rough start,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, board chair of the American Medical Association, said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention press briefing on Monday. “Flu’s here, it started early, and with COVID and RSV also circulating it’s a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season.”

