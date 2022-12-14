As Americans navigate the worst flu season in more than a decade, dogs across the country are facing flu outbreaks and symptoms like cough, fever and runny nose as well. Known as “canine influenza,” or dog flu, the highly contagious virus is airborne and can spread through direct contact, nasal discharge through barking or coughing and contaminated surfaces like kennels and leashes, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Though the virus, which doesn't infect humans, can spread year-round, a surge in cases has occured recently—specifically with a strain of the flu known as H3N2. Veterinarians suggest the nationwide uptick is due to changes in people’s behaviors with Covid-19 restrictions being relaxed, reports the New York Times’ Emily Anthes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO