Siouxland Stories: Nebraska couple retires after 50 years at Tyson plant
It would be notable for one person to work at the same company for 50 years, but there's a Nebraska couple who have worked together at Tyson Foods for half a century and then retired on the same week.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During their annual convention last week, the Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President. According to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s website, Hanson is a fourth-generation cattle producer who owns and operates Hanson Farms with his wife, son, and grandkids. The Hansons also own the Sillassen Ranch in Arthur, Nebraska, where they run a cow-calf operation and raise Angus/Simmental-cross calves for their feedlot.
journaldemocrat.com
UNL Rural Poll shows rural Nebraskans are deeply concerned about drought
Concerns about severe drought are at their highest level since the Nebraska Rural Poll began questioning the state’s rural residents about weather events. The 2022 poll asked a series of questions about severe weather, mirroring questions first asked in 2015 and again in 2020. Comparing responses across the three years shows that rural Nebraskans’ concerns about severe weather have fluctuated over time, depending on the weather experienced in a given year. Respondents expressed the most concern over extreme temperatures and more severe drought this year. Concerns about drought declined from 48% in 2015 to 21% in 2020 before increasing to 55% this year.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne community leaders prepare to face the press
WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska business and community leaders got a chance to sharpen their media skills Tuesday morning in Wayne. As part of "Leadership Wayne," participants conducted mock press conferences. Participants prepared a statement on a topic relevant to their professional organization, and members of the local press asked...
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska USDA announces Upland Wildlife Habitat Development Initative
LINCOLN - The Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency has announced a special conservation reserve program initiative for upland wildlife habitat development. Bobbie Kriz-Wickham with the FSA says the initiative will help increase habitat for several upland wildlife. "This new imitative is designed to improve water quality and soil health, as...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
norfolkneradio.com
Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
WOWT
Nebraska Senate candidates feeling optimistic as Pillen mulls appointment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Want to be Nebraska’s next U.S. Senator? You have nine days to apply before the submission window closes. Governor-elect Jim Pillen said he’s evaluating candidates as we speak. The current governor, Pete Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, is among the applicants. But is...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow continues to pile on western Nebraska Wednesday
KIMBALL, Neb. -- So how much snow has the blizzard produced? Well, it depends on which part of the Panhandle you're observing. In Alliance, there were reports of just over a foot of snow by midday Wednesday. The Box Butte County seat is located along Highway 385, which remains impassable...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
News Channel Nebraska
One year ago today: an unprecedented day in Nebraska weather history
HASTINGS, Neb. – Parts of Nebraska continue to deal with blizzards and winter weather, but it was just a year ago that a record number of December tornadoes hit the state. On Dec. 15, 2021, the National Weather Service confirmed 27 tornado touch downs during a series of storms over a three. Nebraska had only logged a total of five December tornadoes in the 70 years prior.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways
CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
