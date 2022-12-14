ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State



blackchronicle.com

Who is on the Oklahoma Nov. 8 ballot?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Nov. 8, Oklahomans will head to the polls to select candidates for various state and national offices. Here is a look at state and federal races Oklahomans will decide. Candidates for Governor’s Race:. Kevin Stitt (R) Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has been Oklahoma’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Abortion access petition, Western Heights Schools, TikTok ban and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about supporters of abortion access dropping the initiative petition on the day they were supposed to start gathering signatures, a judge ruling against Oklahoma in the transfer of a federal inmate for the state to execute and a multitude of changes at Oklahoma City's Western Heights school.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings. It’s a saga that has been going on for more than 15 years. The REAL ID Act was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

PM NewsBrief: Dec. 15, 2022

Oklahoma legislature limits governor’s authority to negotiate tribal gaming compacts. Under Stitt’s leadership, Oklahoma has had a tense relationship with tribal nations over gaming compacts. Last month, a federal judge upheld that four gaming compacts aren’t legal and the U.S. Department of the Interior had the obligation to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Ethics Commission moves two investigations forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission went into executive session Friday to discuss cases involving Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman and the Conservative Alliance political action committee. The commission voted unanimously to move forward with the two formal investigations at the Oklahoma state Capitol. They did not detail...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers to target the state's tax structure

(KTEN) —Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to offer some relief to Oklahoma taxpayers in the upcoming 2023 legislative session. "We are looking at tax reform this year," said Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall. "Oklahoma is 23rd overall in its tax policy structure, and that is something that we looking at in trying to improve."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World

Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma State Representative arrested on DUI

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Representative Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, was arrested for driving under the influence late Oct. 26; however, an Oklahoma Constitutional statute may indicate the lawmaker was exempt from such arrest because of the current special legislative session. In bodycam video from the Edmond Police Department, Martinez is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
visitusaparks.com

Discover Endless Arts and Culture in Oklahoma

Discover the heart and soul of Oklahoma with these seven ideas. Perfect for the first-time visitor or locals alike, these suggestions will round out any weekend trip and give you ideas for your next visit. For many, the words “art and culture” in Oklahoma bring to mind the timeless melodies...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
