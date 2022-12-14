ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HackerNoon

Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records

Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
WBUR

New STAT investigation finds treatment for hepatitis C in prisons lacking

A new STAT investigation has found more than 1,000 incarcerated people have died from hepatitis C related conditions, despite there being a cure. The 8-part investigative series by STAT reporter Nicholas Florko introduces real stories of incarcerated people who saw their health deteriorate or lost their lives due to prison policies, and how some are fighting for care for themselves and others.
CBS Boston

Smartphones could soon help identify a range of health conditions

BOSTON - One day you may be able to speak into your smartphone and have it determine whether you're sick or not. Our voices tend to change when we go through puberty and we're older. But the National Institutes of Health has launched a project to examine how certain voice patterns could signal a range of health conditions. To speak you use your lungs, voice box, mouth, and brain, so illness affecting any of these can change how your voice sounds. Scientists plan to gather 20,000 to 30,000 voice samples from study participants, along with their health data, and then using artificial intelligence, create an app for a wearable device like a smartphone or watch, that will be able to analyze a person's voice and alert them to see a doctor. They say this strategy could be used to pick up on a host of health conditions such as pneumonia, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and even depression.
CBS News

Implications of commercializing COVID-19 vaccines, treatments

The U.S. government could stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, which would shift the burden to the commercial market. Dr. Céline Gounder, a CBS News contributor and editor at large for Kaiser Health News, discussed the impact of potentially commercializing coronavirus vaccines and treatments.
The Associated Press

New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
KTVZ

Home delivery of medications can help improve access, especially when time is tight

Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, with more than 34,000 new admissions last week, but millions of vaccines and doses of antiviral treatments that could help prevent severe outcomes from the virus remain unused. Research has found that many who could benefit most from the Covid-19...
ajmc.com

Dr Dawn Hershman Discusses Tactics to Increase Drug Adherence in Clinical Trials

Dawn L. Hershman, MD, an oncologist from Columbia University, shared insight into the current challenge of ensuring drug adherence within clinical trials and how this adherence can impact the quality of care for patients in real-world settings. Dawn L Hershman, MD, an American Cancer Society Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology...
PYMNTS

Medical Record-Sharing Ranks High Among Patients’ Demands

Patients want an all-in-one healthcare platform, especially for efficient medical record-sharing between providers. More than ever, consumers across sectors expect a more simplified online experience to meet the challenges of busy modern life, which extends to their interactions with medical care. Providers are increasingly aware that they must connect with their patients online and in person. The simplicity of an all-in-one digital platform can provide a more streamlined approach to costly administrative tasks that can bloat office overhead.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Dewei Medical Recalls DNA/RNA Preservation Kits

Dewei Medical Equipment Co. DNA/RNA Preservation Kits are inactivated viral transport media, used for the collection, preservation, and transportation of clinical samples that will be tested for viruses that may include SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), influenza, avian influenza, hand, foot, and mouth disease, measles, norovirus, and rotavirus. Reason...
healthcareguys.com

Discussing The Key Points Of Early Indication Clinical Trials

Early indication clinical tests are the initial stages in evaluating newly developed medical and pharmaceutical products before approval for general public use. Early indication clinical trials are done in systematic phases, each providing helpful feedback necessary for the study of treatment of different ailments and conditions. Early clinical trials are...

