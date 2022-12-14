Read full article on original website
Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records
Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
The 4 most accurate DNA test kits and which one has a history of selling health data for profit
At-home DNA test kits can tell you about your genealogy, help you build a family tree, and provide some health information. Here are the four best.
WBUR
New STAT investigation finds treatment for hepatitis C in prisons lacking
A new STAT investigation has found more than 1,000 incarcerated people have died from hepatitis C related conditions, despite there being a cure. The 8-part investigative series by STAT reporter Nicholas Florko introduces real stories of incarcerated people who saw their health deteriorate or lost their lives due to prison policies, and how some are fighting for care for themselves and others.
Smartphones could soon help identify a range of health conditions
BOSTON - One day you may be able to speak into your smartphone and have it determine whether you're sick or not. Our voices tend to change when we go through puberty and we're older. But the National Institutes of Health has launched a project to examine how certain voice patterns could signal a range of health conditions. To speak you use your lungs, voice box, mouth, and brain, so illness affecting any of these can change how your voice sounds. Scientists plan to gather 20,000 to 30,000 voice samples from study participants, along with their health data, and then using artificial intelligence, create an app for a wearable device like a smartphone or watch, that will be able to analyze a person's voice and alert them to see a doctor. They say this strategy could be used to pick up on a host of health conditions such as pneumonia, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and even depression.
Implications of commercializing COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
The U.S. government could stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, which would shift the burden to the commercial market. Dr. Céline Gounder, a CBS News contributor and editor at large for Kaiser Health News, discussed the impact of potentially commercializing coronavirus vaccines and treatments.
New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
MedicalXpress
As family dynamics evolve, study reveals health care limitations for children not raised by two parents
Research from a West Virginia University family systems expert shows children who don't live with both married biological or adoptive parents may have more difficulty accessing health care. While 73% of children lived with both biological parents in 1960, that number today has dropped to 60%, Jonathon Beckmeyer, assistant professor...
KTVZ
Home delivery of medications can help improve access, especially when time is tight
Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, with more than 34,000 new admissions last week, but millions of vaccines and doses of antiviral treatments that could help prevent severe outcomes from the virus remain unused. Research has found that many who could benefit most from the Covid-19...
beckerspayer.com
Health plan startup to offer nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic therapy coverage
Startup health plan Enthea has raised $2 million in seed funding and is preparing to launch the nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic-assisted therapy in dozens of markets next year. The funding round was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures and will support the launch of services in 40 markets by...
ajmc.com
Dr Dawn Hershman Discusses Tactics to Increase Drug Adherence in Clinical Trials
Dawn L. Hershman, MD, an oncologist from Columbia University, shared insight into the current challenge of ensuring drug adherence within clinical trials and how this adherence can impact the quality of care for patients in real-world settings. Dawn L Hershman, MD, an American Cancer Society Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology...
Medical Record-Sharing Ranks High Among Patients’ Demands
Patients want an all-in-one healthcare platform, especially for efficient medical record-sharing between providers. More than ever, consumers across sectors expect a more simplified online experience to meet the challenges of busy modern life, which extends to their interactions with medical care. Providers are increasingly aware that they must connect with their patients online and in person. The simplicity of an all-in-one digital platform can provide a more streamlined approach to costly administrative tasks that can bloat office overhead.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Dewei Medical Recalls DNA/RNA Preservation Kits
Dewei Medical Equipment Co. DNA/RNA Preservation Kits are inactivated viral transport media, used for the collection, preservation, and transportation of clinical samples that will be tested for viruses that may include SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), influenza, avian influenza, hand, foot, and mouth disease, measles, norovirus, and rotavirus. Reason...
healthcareguys.com
Discussing The Key Points Of Early Indication Clinical Trials
Early indication clinical tests are the initial stages in evaluating newly developed medical and pharmaceutical products before approval for general public use. Early indication clinical trials are done in systematic phases, each providing helpful feedback necessary for the study of treatment of different ailments and conditions. Early clinical trials are...
‘Brain training’ is fastest growing Medicare Advantage fitness benefit, data shows
With the Medicare enrollment period now closed, federal data show that memory fitness – what some call “brain training” – is the fastest growing Medicare Advantage fitness benefit. Memory exercises are now offered by more than 25 percent of plans that offer fitness benefits, frequently tied...
MedicalXpress
How paperwork and less than truthful patients at the doctor's office can lead to medical misdiagnoses
Nearly every time you walk into a doctor's office, you can count on filling out some form. One of those is usually related to HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a law that helps protect your private health information. While these forms are supposed to assure patients that...
