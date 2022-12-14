Read full article on original website
Is Elon Musk preparing to replace Twitter janitors with robots? That’s what one man who was just fired is saying
The Tesla billionaire cut nearly 50% of workers last month, and followed that up with a middle-of-the-night email asking the remaining employees whether they wanted to leave the company, or commit to an “extremely hardcore” work culture. This week, janitors who were contracted to work at Twitter headquarters...
WBUR
Remarkable science: Living to 100 with Blue Zones author Dan Buettner
Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. This is the third installment of our podcast-only series Remarkable Science — conversations with scientists about their work, recorded in front of an audience at WBUR’s CitySpace venue in Boston. Listen to part I and II. In this episode: Living...
WBUR
Rebroadcast: Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt on democracy, social media and how to fix America's 'ailing' institutions
This rebroadcast originally aired on April 25, 2022. Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt says America is in trouble. He sees it on college campuses and through social media. And it's getting worse. Affecting not only our kids, but also our democratic institutions. "Social media is incredibly powerful for tearing things down,"...
WBUR
Cognoscenti's best stories of 2022
There is a line in the HBO miniseries “Station Eleven” (based on the brilliant 2014 book by Emily St. John Mandel): “There is no before.”. If you know the story you get the reference. If not, my one-sentence summary: A flu pandemic wipes out 99% of the world’s population, and civilization as we know it abruptly ends. “No more diving into pools of chlorinated water lit green from below. No more ball games played out under flood lights. No more porch lights with moths fluttering on summer nights,” Mandel writes.
Vox
I went to effective altruism’s first post-Sam Bankman-Fried conference. Here’s what I saw.
Kelsey Piper is a senior writer at Future Perfect, Vox’s effective altruism-inspired section on the world’s biggest challenges. She explores wide-ranging topics like climate change, artificial intelligence, vaccine development, and factory farms, and also writes the Future Perfect newsletter. This past weekend, I attended Effective Altruism Global x...
‘I Didn’t Have the Right Face’: Tech CEO Says He Was Forced Out for Acting Like a Tech CEO Despite Not Being White
Last year, when the high-flying Silicon Valley enterprise startup Iterable fired its co-founder and CEO, the company claimed that it was doing so for two reasons. One was that the CEO, Justin Zhu, had been speaking with a reporter at Bloomberg News about unapproved matters. The other was that, two years prior, in an attempt to cope with anxiety and depression, he had taken what he thought was a microdose of LSD ahead of a meeting with a potential investor.
POLITICO
A new era for the online culture war
Listen to the second episode of POLITICO Tech's multi-part podcast series on cybercrime below, and find the whole series here. Elon Musk's attempt to stage a blowout media event by releasing internal Twitter correspondence last week hasn't changed many peoples’ opinions about the main topic of his document dump, the 2020 controversy over how Twitter handled the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Internet pioneer predicts next big 'mega trend' in tech
Billionaire AOL co-founder Steve Case argues that the next “mega trend” in tech is here as the government focuses greater scrutiny on Big Tech and Silicon Valley.
