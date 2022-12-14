ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mashed

The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges

If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
FLORIDA STATE
GreenMatters

Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.

Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
agupdate.com

Concern grows over Mexico’s stance on GMO corn

U.S. authorities are concerned about a potential dispute with Mexico over genetically modified yellow corn. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue, according to the Associated Press. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his country will not back down...
WBUR

Long COVID has caused thousands of deaths in the U.S.

The National Center for Health Statistics estimates that cases of long COVID have caused more the 3,000 deaths in the U.S., but this is undoubtedly an undercount. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein reports.
natureworldnews.com

Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City

Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBUR

How young people are impacted as NPR and other employers announce internship cuts

Students competing for paid internships are in a challenging moment. This reality hit especially close to home this week when NPR announced it would cut it's internship program for next summer. The cancellation comes as the network has already implemented a hiring freeze to weather a budget shortfall and avoid layoffs. Other companies are doing the same.
agupdate.com

Drought may affect seed decisions for 2023

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That is one piece of advice agronomists have for farmers deciding what seeds to purchase following a season that for many was characterized by lack of rainfall. “With 2022 being pretty dry, the first thing we need to look at is...
Agriculture Online

A future in ancient grains

Stretched along the rolling hills in southern Michigan, Maple Drive Farms is a quintessential picture of agriculture. Sheep graze in white-fenced pastures, Hereford cattle peek between outbuildings for treats, and wild turkeys hasten along the gravel roads. The more than 2,000 acres consist of roughly three-quarters tillable land in mostly fields of corn, soybean, and wheat crops.
ILLINOIS STATE
macaronikid.com

America’s Egg Farmers Hosts Egg Design Submission Call For Kids

Here's an egg-citing opportunity your kids can take part in: America’s egg farmers are asking kids ages 5-18 to submit egg-sized designs as part of a 2023 Egg Design Submission Call. Selected egg designs will be featured in a special Easter exhibit in 2023. But hurry! The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

Arid Wheat Fields and Dead Cows: a Snapshot of Argentina's Worst Drought in Decades

NAVARRO, Argentina (Reuters) - In the fields around the town of Navarro in Argentina's Pampas farm belt, the dried-out bed of a huge lagoon and decaying bodies of dead cattle are stark signs of a historic drought that is hammering crops and farmers like Ignacio Bastanchuri. Some 100 kilometers (62...

