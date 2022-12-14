Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Thanks in part to climate change, vegetable prices have soared in the U.S.
Vegetable prices in the United States were up nearly 40% in November over the previous month, according to new figures from the Labor Department, and climate change is one of the reasons why. In California, an ongoing drought that studies have shown has been been exacerbated by climate change, has...
New York cannabis farms have nowhere to sell a combined 300,000 pounds of weed, valued at $750 million, as delays continue for dispensaries in the state
The legal recreational cannabis market is stalled as applicants for retail and nonprofit licenses continue to await the green light from the state.
The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges
If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
Weird weather hit cattle ranchers and citrus growers in 2022. Why it likely will get worse.
Drought imperils Texas farmers' ability to breed cattle. Hurricanes threaten Florida's iconic citrus. Experts tie the troubles to climate change.
vinlove.net
Plants that once grew wild were brought back to be planted, and seeds sold for hundreds of millions of dong/kg
This type of seed is red, with a black top, very similar to licorice seeds. This is a special moisture-loving herbaceous plant, with a lifespan of up to 100 years, rather slow growth and found at an altitude of 1,200-2,000m above sea level. This plant was discovered by scientists in...
Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.
Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
agupdate.com
Concern grows over Mexico’s stance on GMO corn
U.S. authorities are concerned about a potential dispute with Mexico over genetically modified yellow corn. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue, according to the Associated Press. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his country will not back down...
WBUR
Long COVID has caused thousands of deaths in the U.S.
The National Center for Health Statistics estimates that cases of long COVID have caused more the 3,000 deaths in the U.S., but this is undoubtedly an undercount. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein reports.
natureworldnews.com
Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City
Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
WBUR
How young people are impacted as NPR and other employers announce internship cuts
Students competing for paid internships are in a challenging moment. This reality hit especially close to home this week when NPR announced it would cut it's internship program for next summer. The cancellation comes as the network has already implemented a hiring freeze to weather a budget shortfall and avoid layoffs. Other companies are doing the same.
agupdate.com
Drought may affect seed decisions for 2023
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That is one piece of advice agronomists have for farmers deciding what seeds to purchase following a season that for many was characterized by lack of rainfall. “With 2022 being pretty dry, the first thing we need to look at is...
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Agriculture Online
A future in ancient grains
Stretched along the rolling hills in southern Michigan, Maple Drive Farms is a quintessential picture of agriculture. Sheep graze in white-fenced pastures, Hereford cattle peek between outbuildings for treats, and wild turkeys hasten along the gravel roads. The more than 2,000 acres consist of roughly three-quarters tillable land in mostly fields of corn, soybean, and wheat crops.
WBUR
Number of doctors choosing to specialize in infectious disease is low
New U.S. doctors aren't choosing to specialize in infectious disease, despite the clear need. In 2022, 44% of the training programs went unfilled. The pay is relatively low, and the hours are long. NPR's Pien Huang reports.
macaronikid.com
America’s Egg Farmers Hosts Egg Design Submission Call For Kids
Here's an egg-citing opportunity your kids can take part in: America’s egg farmers are asking kids ages 5-18 to submit egg-sized designs as part of a 2023 Egg Design Submission Call. Selected egg designs will be featured in a special Easter exhibit in 2023. But hurry! The deadline to...
UK farmers ripping up unaffordable orchards, NFU president says
Experts call for schemes to help fruit growers keep trees and preserve habitats vital for biodiversity
Former White House Chef Says Coffee Will Be 'Quite Scarce' in the Near Future
And there's plenty of science to back up his claims.
US News and World Report
Arid Wheat Fields and Dead Cows: a Snapshot of Argentina's Worst Drought in Decades
NAVARRO, Argentina (Reuters) - In the fields around the town of Navarro in Argentina's Pampas farm belt, the dried-out bed of a huge lagoon and decaying bodies of dead cattle are stark signs of a historic drought that is hammering crops and farmers like Ignacio Bastanchuri. Some 100 kilometers (62...
