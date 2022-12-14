Read full article on original website
Snow cleanup underway ahead of SDSU semifinal
On Friday morning, crews have started clearing snow from the stands and field ahead of South Dakota State’s FCS semifinal game.
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
Sioux Falls Is Glowing With Christmas Events
There is plenty to do to prepare for Christmas, and around Sioux Falls you will see more and more neighborhoods become more colorful after stringing lights on the house and trees. Yes, there are those who take the Clark Griswold approach. But, it sure puts you in the Christmas Spirit, doesn't it?
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
Pizza Di Paolo to close; relative to take over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pizza Di Paolo announced today that it plans to close the pizza shop. The owners said in a Facebook post that a relative, Don Napolitano, will take over the restaurant. The announcement said Napolitano will be making changes but plans to serve pizza. The...
SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier encouraging fans to brave the elements for semi-final game; Students to receive free admission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As the SDSU Jackrabbits host Montana State in the semifinal matchup this Saturday, head coach John Stiegelmeier is encouraging fans to bundle up and make their way to Dana J. Dykhouse stadium for the game. The Jacks have so far won their previous two...
Kindness comes to the rescue for stranded driver
SISSETON, S.D (KELO) — The winter weather in KELOLAND may be closing schools and cancelling travel plans, but there’s something that it can’t stop: kindness. Sydney Schmidt is a college student at Valley City State University in North Dakota. When she found out Monday that finals would...
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
Winter storm bringing high winds and heavy snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is strong in western and central KELOLAND today and tomorrow it hits the east. Much of western South Dakota is already in a blizzard warning, and blizzard like conditions will be in the forecast through tomorrow night. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
Snow Cancels Classes for Sioux Falls Public Schools
The Sioux Falls School District announced Thursday evening that there will be no school on Friday, December 16, 2022, because of the winter storm slamming South Dakota. Snow and blowing snow are expected to continue overnight into Friday. Travel is not advised in much of South Dakota. Where to Find...
Supporting Torgerson family after train crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are on high alert this week as road conditions across KELOLAND remain treacherous. A fatal collision near Harrisburg last week shows just how suddenly life can change from a crash. Today family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived...
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
Cattle need and get care even in snow storm
SALEM, S.D. & HAYES, S.D. (KELO)– South Dakota farmers and ranchers don’t get snow days, no matter how bad a winter storm gets. In some parts of South Dakota, this is the fourth day of the storm. But most ag producers are prepared. It was snowing pretty hard...
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
No travel advised over much of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities
This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
