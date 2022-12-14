ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is plenty to do to prepare for Christmas, and around Sioux Falls you will see more and more neighborhoods become more colorful after stringing lights on the house and trees. Yes, there are those who take the Clark Griswold approach. But, it sure puts you in the Christmas Spirit, doesn't it?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pizza Di Paolo to close; relative to take over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pizza Di Paolo announced today that it plans to close the pizza shop. The owners said in a Facebook post that a relative, Don Napolitano, will take over the restaurant. The announcement said Napolitano will be making changes but plans to serve pizza. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Kindness comes to the rescue for stranded driver

SISSETON, S.D (KELO) — The winter weather in KELOLAND may be closing schools and cancelling travel plans, but there’s something that it can’t stop: kindness. Sydney Schmidt is a college student at Valley City State University in North Dakota. When she found out Monday that finals would...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm bringing high winds and heavy snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is strong in western and central KELOLAND today and tomorrow it hits the east. Much of western South Dakota is already in a blizzard warning, and blizzard like conditions will be in the forecast through tomorrow night. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Supporting Torgerson family after train crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are on high alert this week as road conditions across KELOLAND remain treacherous. A fatal collision near Harrisburg last week shows just how suddenly life can change from a crash. Today family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cattle need and get care even in snow storm

SALEM, S.D. & HAYES, S.D. (KELO)– South Dakota farmers and ranchers don’t get snow days, no matter how bad a winter storm gets. In some parts of South Dakota, this is the fourth day of the storm. But most ag producers are prepared. It was snowing pretty hard...
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised over much of SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kwit.org

The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities

This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
BROOKINGS, SD
