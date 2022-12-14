ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

wevv.com

Angel Mounds State Historic Site to undergo major transformation

Angel Mounds State Historic Site will undergo a major transformation in the near future. Officials says Angel Mounds will undergo a two-year, $6.5 million transformation to better share the story of Native American people both past and present, thanks to $4 million in funding from the state of Indiana and a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Gov. Holcomb defends decisions made in office

-NETWORK INDIANA- Governor Holcomb is defending his record as governor going into his final budget session in the state legislature. Holcomb tells All Indiana Politics that he stands by his decision to sign a bill into law banning most abortions in Indiana. He also is doubling down on not suspending...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Christmas music bad for your mental health?

Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it

In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October this year, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) stated there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter here in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above average precipitation and an equal chance for above or below...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says

Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t been and there is not a disparity,” said Indiana University Public Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst Drew Klacik. He and fellow analyst Rebecca Nannery conducted the Indiana Gaming Commission Disparity Study […] The post No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 7,790 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
EVANSVILLE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Indiana Experiencing High Level of Flu Activity

Indiana is one of 10 states reporting a high level of flu activity this month. Health officials says this is going to be a bad flu season but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends a high-dose vaccine for anyone age 65 and older. The vaccines have four times the potency of a standard flu vaccine.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization

Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana is a dangerous place to drive, study says

Indiana is a dangerous place to drive, says a new study by Forbes Advisor. The study puts Indiana in the middle, at 25 of 50 states, when ranking the most dangerous. The study says fatal crashes have gone up 11 percent since 2019. The same study says speeding is the...
INDIANA STATE

