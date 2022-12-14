Read full article on original website
Related
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
AOL Corp
A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'
Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice' Finale: Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Speechless
Bodie has delivered show-stopping performances throughout season 22 of The Voice -- and the first night of the finale was no different!. The 29-year-old California native and fan favorite took the stage on Monday for a performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake dedicated to his three kids that brought all four coaches to their feet -- and moved Gwen Stefani to tears.
AOL Corp
'The Voice' Season 22 finals have fans on edge of their seats, one singer on edge of the stage: 'I totally almost fell!'
“Tonight is the night you pick the winner of The Voice,” host Carson Daly told viewers Monday, as Season 22’s top five finalists competed one last time. Gwen Stefani was sitting the night out, since her remaining team member was eliminated last week, but she’d already made her pick — flat-out telling her husband Blake Shelton’s contestant Bryce Leatherwood, “I think you’re going to win!”
Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton
It goes without saying that Bryce Leatherwood hopes to follow in his coach Blake Shelton’s very successful footsteps when it comes to his career after The Voice, but last week, which was the week that the Top 10 sang songs selected by the fans, the fans picked "Sand in My Boots," a hit that controversial country singer Morgan Wallen took to the top of the charts, for the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia to sing.
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?
She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
iheart.com
Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
Queen Latifah Tells Drew Barrymore of the Shocking Moment When Mariah Carey Sang Her Own Song Back to Her
What happens when the Queen of Christmas meets Queen Latifah? We found out on this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when the rapper/singer looked back on her 1993 album “Black Reign” and the Mariah Carey moment that left her shocked. Queen Latifah and host Drew...
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words to Grandfather Are a Sweet Heartbreak After His Death
One of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final Instagram posts was a sweet birthday message to his grandfather, Eddy Boss. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Eddy, 84, said there were "no signs" of stress in the weeks before Boss died and that the last thing Boss told him was how much he loved him. Boss took his own life on Tuesday at a Los Angeles motel. He was 40.
Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella
Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
Clarence Gilyard Leaves Behind a Fortune and an Admirable Acting Career
Hollywood is filled with plenty of talented and award-winning actors and actresses but few have a track record comparable to Clarence Gilyard. Gilyard made his first TV appearance in Diff’rent Strokes in 1981 and continued to grace millions of televisions for years after. After appearing in several TV series...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 2