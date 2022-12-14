ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advnture

This beginner-friendly Garmin Forerunner watch has hit its lowest ever price today

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWdzm_0jiVSvpm00

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 45 at Amazon for only $118 . That's a saving of 31% off the list price, and the cheapest this entry-level GPS running watch has ever been.

The Forerunner 45 is a beginner-friendly watch that's ideal if you've caught the running bug and want to start taking it more seriously. Perhaps you've completed your first 5k and want to beat your time, or you have your eye on a bigger event like a 10k or a half marathon.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Forerunner 45 deals where you are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zKMI_0jiVSvpm00

Garmin Forerunner 45: $169.99 $118 at Amazon
Save $51.99 Amazon has knocked this excellent little entry-level running watch back down to its lowest ever price, and if you order it now, you can get it delivered in time for Christmas. View Deal

The Forerunner 45 won't just track your workouts, it'll also help you train smarter – pushing yourself hard enough to improve your performance without overdoing it and risking injury, and balancing work with rest to make sure you recover.

It's not as advanced as the newer Forerunner 55, but if you're just starting out on your running journey then it's got everything you need.

Not in the US? Here are the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 45 near you. You can also check our our complete roundup of the best Garmin watches for more options if this isn't the one for you.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
MySanAntonio

The newest Apple iPad is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today

As if Apple’s debut iPad wasn’t good enough in 2010, it has since gotten 10 times better. The company’s latest 10th Generation model officially launched in October, and only a few months later the powerful tablet has hit its lowest price yet: Right now on Amazon, you can get the Apple iPad 2022 for $100 off – an even steeper discount than its Black Friday price tag a few weeks back.
Cult of Mac

iPad 10 drops down to its lowest price ahead of Christmas

Amazon’s latest deal drops the iPad 10’s price to a much more reasonable $399, a sweet $50 off its retail price. This is the lowest price the tablet has been available for since its launch. At $449, the new 10.9 iPad occupies an odd place in the iPad...
Advnture

Advnture

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy