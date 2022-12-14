This beginner-friendly Garmin Forerunner watch has hit its lowest ever price today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 45 at Amazon for only $118 . That's a saving of 31% off the list price, and the cheapest this entry-level GPS running watch has ever been.

The Forerunner 45 is a beginner-friendly watch that's ideal if you've caught the running bug and want to start taking it more seriously. Perhaps you've completed your first 5k and want to beat your time, or you have your eye on a bigger event like a 10k or a half marathon.

The Forerunner 45 won't just track your workouts, it'll also help you train smarter – pushing yourself hard enough to improve your performance without overdoing it and risking injury, and balancing work with rest to make sure you recover.

It's not as advanced as the newer Forerunner 55, but if you're just starting out on your running journey then it's got everything you need.

