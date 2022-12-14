Chelsea readying ‘mega £86m-plus transfer offer for Rafael Leao’ as Graham Potter looks to land star in January

CHELSEA are reportedly readying a £86 million-plus January swoop for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

The 23-year-old Portuguese winger is entering the final 18 months of his contract at the San Siro.

Chelsea are believed to be readying a huge bid for Ac Milan's Rafael Leao Credit: Getty

The star, who appeared in all of his country’s matches at the World Cup before they were knocked out by Morocco in the last-16, has become one of Europe’s most-sought after players.

He is also a target for Manchester United, who have sent scouts to watch him in action, and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keeping tabs.

However, a fresh report states that it is Chelsea who are preparing to move first to beat their transfer rivals in the chase.

We revealed yesterday how the Blues had already received a boost in their pursuit of Leao.

Now Corriere dello Sport claims that “alarms” are ringing in Milan as Chelsea are preparing a “mega offer” for the attacker.

The Serie A club are desperate to keep the former Sporting Lisbon and Lille ace.

They have been in talks with his lawyer, Ted Dimvula, over an extension and are allegedly even ready to smash their wage limit to keep him.

But “there is a possible new attempt by Chelsea” with the Italian newspaper saying it will be “over €100m” - which is at least £86m.

The Blues had a £70million bid rejected in the summer but now look set to return with another bid next month in an effort to bolster Graham Potter’s squad.

Leao, who won the Italian title last year with Milan, has continued his fine form this term.

He has scored seven and assisted nine in Serie A and the Champions League so far before the break for the World Cup.