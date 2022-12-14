ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before."I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia

How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia

Gillie Da Kid and Wallo have been awarded keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared the honor on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (December 15), with a photo alongside Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife Gene. “I just got one...
Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $250,000 TO THE MARIAN ANDERSON HOUSE AND MUSEUM

Philadelphia, Pa. (DECEMBER 14, 2022)— Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) was joined by the leadership of the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum (Marian Anderson Museum) on Wednesday, December 14 to present a check for $250,000 to help the non-profit with operating expenses and to complete renovations to the facility.
Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ

You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
N.J. courts can’t practice bias via Zoom | Editorial

The allegations are numerous that Twitter and Facebook have acted as conduits for hate speech and racial or ethnic discrimination. It’s more unusual when Zoom — and other platforms that enable multi-participant virtual meetings — get accused of being the facilitators for the same sort of activity.
Grant program to fund affordable housing in county

When the pandemic started in 2020, people lost jobs and struggling families living from paycheck to paycheck found themselves in economic distress. Choices were made between paying the rent and utilities – or buying food. Homeowners wondered how they were going to pay the mortgage. Many states – including New Jersey – temporarily banned evictions.
