"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before."I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets...
Atlantic City School Board Embarrasses Former Superintendent
It’s beyond embarrassing. Last night, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, former Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools Barry Caldwell failed to receive the required number of votes to be rehired. A late agenda item was added in an attempt to hire Caldwell to the position of Acting Director of Operations...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Fun City Adventure Park is Coming to Millville
As a parent, I can remember so many days when we looked for something fun and constructive for the kids to do, especially during bad weather, when it was too cold to play outside, or for a party. Well, You're in luck. Here it is. Here's a place to take...
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
fox29.com
Gloucester City schools to receive emergency response shields for student, staff safety
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - School safety is why a local district is partnering with police and a businessperson to roll out portable, steel shields. They are aimed at protecting students and teachers in the event of an active shooter situation. A Gloucester City businessperson is donating 250 shields to be...
‘We need help’: Students at Dobbins High School walk out over safety concerns
A lack of teachers and security guards. Senseless acts of violence from students. Those are two of the reasons Shamica Fordyce, a senior at Dobbins High School said she walked out of school early Monday along with dozens of her classmates. “I was nervous that a lot of students would...
HipHopDX.com
Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia
Gillie Da Kid and Wallo have been awarded keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared the honor on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (December 15), with a photo alongside Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife Gene. “I just got one...
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
camdencounty.com
Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
Ex-NJ kindergarten aide gets 10 years for sexaully assaulting 3 girls he babysat
A former New Jersey kindergarten aide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls he babysat, prosecutors said Monday.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $250,000 TO THE MARIAN ANDERSON HOUSE AND MUSEUM
Philadelphia, Pa. (DECEMBER 14, 2022)— Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) was joined by the leadership of the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum (Marian Anderson Museum) on Wednesday, December 14 to present a check for $250,000 to help the non-profit with operating expenses and to complete renovations to the facility.
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ
You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
N.J. courts can’t practice bias via Zoom | Editorial
The allegations are numerous that Twitter and Facebook have acted as conduits for hate speech and racial or ethnic discrimination. It’s more unusual when Zoom — and other platforms that enable multi-participant virtual meetings — get accused of being the facilitators for the same sort of activity.
Salvation Army helps families battle inflation to give holiday gifts and keep their dignity
For families in hard times, the joy of giving can be hard to afford. That’s especially true this holiday season when inflation has eaten up much of what cash-strapped parents or other loved ones might have spent on something to leave under the tree, according to the real-life Santas of the Salvation Army in New Jersey.
thesunpapers.com
Grant program to fund affordable housing in county
When the pandemic started in 2020, people lost jobs and struggling families living from paycheck to paycheck found themselves in economic distress. Choices were made between paying the rent and utilities – or buying food. Homeowners wondered how they were going to pay the mortgage. Many states – including New Jersey – temporarily banned evictions.
