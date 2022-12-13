ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Significant renovations coming to one Bayfront hotel

Significant upgrades are expected for one bayfront hotel. Daniel Pora, general manager of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, says it is a requirement for the hotel to undergo renovations once every seven years. Pora added that the renovations will involve remodeling all guest rooms, adding new furniture and fixtures, new vinyl and carpet and lighting. […]
ERIE, PA
COVID, flu still on the rise, medical experts warn

Medical experts are reporting that local hospitals are treating about 30 COVID-19 patients. Despite low COVID-19 case numbers being reported, the fact that hospital patients are testing positive means it is still spreading in the community. The Erie County Health Department reported a daily average of 30 COVID-19 cases earlier this month, and representatives from […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists

A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
ERIE, PA
Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
History meets new tech upgrades for Millionaire’s Row houses

History is getting some high-tech help in restoring some of Erie’s older buildings along Millionaire’s Row. The issue is ballisters, thin ornate spindles used in older staircases, which are often difficult to match up and replace. Tom Hagen, who is restoring downtown mansions, hooked up with Gannon University’s 3D printing lab to make plastic replicas. […]
ERIE, PA
Local transportation hub remains locked; causing public concern

A local transportation company wants to know why bus passengers and drivers don’t have access to an intermodel center, especially during the cold winter months.     All Aboard Erie said that passengers and drivers of Greyhound are not able to access the facilities of the station, but the owner of the building said the issue remains […]
ERIE, PA
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022

WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
WARREN, PA
The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station

ERIE, PA
Bel-Aire liquidation sale begins today

Everything must go at a liquidation sale for a former Erie hotel. Items from guest rooms — the commercial kitchen, office, and bar and restaurant — in the Bel-Aire Hotel are for sale. The project manager of International Content Liquidations says the public is allowed to come in and shop. She told us the items […]
ERIE, PA
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl

ERIE, PA
Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire

ERIE, PA
Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business

A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
GIRARD, PA
Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
Former Titusville Woman Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges

ERIE, Pa.— A former resident of Titusville has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in jail by United States District Judge Susan Pardise Baxter, announced United States Attorney Cindy K Chung on December 14.
TITUSVILLE, PA

