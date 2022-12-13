Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Air Purifiers to be Delivered to Daycares, Senior Centers, and Homeless Shelters in Erie County
Air purifiers are set to be delivered to daycares, senior centers, and homeless shelters throughout the county. The Erie County Executive's leadership program will be preparing the air purifiers to be delivered throughout the county.
wnynewsnow.com
“tWitch” Suicide Raises Concerns About Mental Health During the Holidays
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the energetic DJ from “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” some are concerned with how the holidays may impact mental health struggles. “People feel worthless,” said Paul Lukach, Executive Director of...
Significant renovations coming to one Bayfront hotel
Significant upgrades are expected for one bayfront hotel. Daniel Pora, general manager of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, says it is a requirement for the hotel to undergo renovations once every seven years. Pora added that the renovations will involve remodeling all guest rooms, adding new furniture and fixtures, new vinyl and carpet and lighting. […]
COVID, flu still on the rise, medical experts warn
Medical experts are reporting that local hospitals are treating about 30 COVID-19 patients. Despite low COVID-19 case numbers being reported, the fact that hospital patients are testing positive means it is still spreading in the community. The Erie County Health Department reported a daily average of 30 COVID-19 cases earlier this month, and representatives from […]
Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists
A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Wabtec's First Battery-Diesel Hybrid Locomotive Moves to Final Assembly, One Example of a Very Good Year
It was an exciting day in Building 10 at Wabtec as the first ever battery-diesel locomotive manufactured at the Erie plant moved into final assembly. It's the first to reach that milestone in an order of 25 hybrids headed for the New York City Transit Authority, with the possibility of 40 more to come.
History meets new tech upgrades for Millionaire’s Row houses
History is getting some high-tech help in restoring some of Erie’s older buildings along Millionaire’s Row. The issue is ballisters, thin ornate spindles used in older staircases, which are often difficult to match up and replace. Tom Hagen, who is restoring downtown mansions, hooked up with Gannon University’s 3D printing lab to make plastic replicas. […]
Local transportation hub remains locked; causing public concern
A local transportation company wants to know why bus passengers and drivers don’t have access to an intermodel center, especially during the cold winter months. All Aboard Erie said that passengers and drivers of Greyhound are not able to access the facilities of the station, but the owner of the building said the issue remains […]
yourdailylocal.com
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
yourerie
The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
Bel-Aire liquidation sale begins today
Everything must go at a liquidation sale for a former Erie hotel. Items from guest rooms — the commercial kitchen, office, and bar and restaurant — in the Bel-Aire Hotel are for sale. The project manager of International Content Liquidations says the public is allowed to come in and shop. She told us the items […]
yourerie
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl
yourerie
Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire
Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business
A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged after Creating Disturbance in Maternity Ward in Venango County
A Clarion man has been cited for public drunkenness for creating a disturbance in the maternity ward of a Venango County hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened Friday morning at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township. The 42-year-old man was at the hospital with his girlfriend in preparation for...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Step-Grandmother Accused of Allowing 13-Year-Old Corry Girl to Smoke Marijuana with Her
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a step-grandmother is accused of allowing a 13-year-old Corry girl to smoke marijuana. It reportedly happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Concord Township, Erie County. The step-grandmother is accused of giving the girl a glass pipe to smoke marijuana at her residence with...
explore venango
Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
explore venango
Former Titusville Woman Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges
ERIE, Pa.— A former resident of Titusville has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in jail by United States District Judge Susan Pardise Baxter, announced United States Attorney Cindy K Chung on December 14.
