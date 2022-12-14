ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wind Cave National Park: The Complete Guide

Designated as a national park in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, Wind Cave National Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota is the world’s largest and foremost example of a box work cave containing honeycomb-like calcite formations in the cave. Wind Cave has 95 percent of the world’s discovered boxwork formations. More than 150 miles of cave passages have been mapped in Wind Cave National Park, although it is assumed to be even larger. It is currently the sixth-longest-mapped cave in the world and the third-longest in the U.S.
National Park Service Reveals Entrance Fee-Free Days for 2023

The National Park Service often waives entrance fees for national parks on significant days of commemoration or celebration throughout the year. It’s part of an initiative to increase attendance at the parks and promote public access to outdoor recreation. Looking ahead to 2023, it was just announced that five entrance fee-free days are officially on the calendar.
Acadia National Park in Spring

Spring in Acadia National Park is a time of transition as the last of the snow melts away and the trees, plants, and animals begin to really come alive. The park is no stranger to rain during the spring and temperatures tend to vary widely from the low 30’s to the upper 60’s.
What is the Best Month to Visit Zion National Park?

The best time to visit Zion National Park can vary depending on your preferences and which parts you’d like to see, but we’d generally recommend going in the spring or fall. Summer is the most popular time to visit the park, which means it can get a bit crowded – especially on the weekends. Zion is also located in the middle of a desert, so the summer weather can get too hot for some people. Temperatures in July and August regularly reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so make sure you bring plenty of water if you visit over the summer. If the heat does become a little too much for you to handle, you can escape the sun by exploring the slot canyons and gorges.

