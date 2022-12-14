ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guitar World Magazine

Miki Berenyi details the songwriting tension that fueled Lush's landmark '90s releases and the twice-broken Gibson 12-string that helped define her sound

British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
American Songwriter

Review: Taste Humble Pie’s Best Work in This Expansive, if Belated, Box Set

There’s no question that in their prime, the years covered by this collection, Humble Pie was one of the most exciting and crowd-pleasing live bands in the country. But a series of unfortunate, some may say self-destructive, moves by frontman/primary songwriter Steve Marriott, slowed, then finally stopped their momentum and ultimately damaged the quartet’s reputation.
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Atlantic

What Makes Neil Young’s Voice Irresistible

The cover of Neil Young’s fourth album, Harvest, is the color of unbleached muslin, lending a mellow vibe to a pleasant, if not groundbreaking, work. Yet as the author Sam Inglis puts it, “Harvest is the only Neil Young album that has found its way into the record collections of people who don’t have record collections.” It was the best-selling album of 1972—and of Young’s career—with four-time platinum sales in the U.S. Its first single, “Heart of Gold,” is his only bona fide hit and quickly became his signature song, a staple of rock and pop radio. Fifty years after Harvest’s arrival, Reprise has put out a deluxe reissue that includes previously unreleased documentary footage.
Robb Report

The Innovative Synthesizer Used by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd Has Been Resurrected

Music wasn’t always electronically amplified, and by the time it was, it certainly wasn’t synthesized. While using an electronic keyboard to create a string orchestra is taken for granted today, it wasn’t until the 1960s when Moog’s modular synthesizers opened the floodgates of musical invention, allowing composers to create a tapestry of colossal sound. The Minimoog Model D came around in 1970, riding a wave of musical creativity swelling recording studios and concert venues around the world. It was the first portable synthesizer, combining the attributes of the big Moog with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, allowing musicians to play the...
The Guardian

Nina Hagen: Unity review – musically eclectic to the point of chaos

You can’t accuse Nina Hagen, regarded as the godmother of German punk – and the soundtrack to former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure from power – of being predictable or repetitive. Shadrack, the opening to her latest album Unity, is a Bible story half-sung over a synth-funk meets hip-hop beat, and sets the tone for an album that is wildly eclectic to the point of chaos. Moving from dub to funk and rock to folk, with covers of Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow, Unity sounds as if records have been randomly pulled from a vast collection and assembled as one.
Third Coast Review

Review: Pond Brings Their Soaring Psychedelia to the Metro

Review by guest author Patrick Daul. With nine records in the bank and almost 15 years of touring under their belts, Pond is a veteran outfit with a firm identity and established fanbase. Their output has been consistently satisfying for fans of their genre, which justifies the band’s underrated popularity, prominent festival bookings, and well-attended club shows.
NPR

Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022

The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Variety

How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’

“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...

