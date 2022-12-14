Read full article on original website
British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
The cover of Neil Young’s fourth album, Harvest, is the color of unbleached muslin, lending a mellow vibe to a pleasant, if not groundbreaking, work. Yet as the author Sam Inglis puts it, “Harvest is the only Neil Young album that has found its way into the record collections of people who don’t have record collections.” It was the best-selling album of 1972—and of Young’s career—with four-time platinum sales in the U.S. Its first single, “Heart of Gold,” is his only bona fide hit and quickly became his signature song, a staple of rock and pop radio. Fifty years after Harvest’s arrival, Reprise has put out a deluxe reissue that includes previously unreleased documentary footage.
Music wasn’t always electronically amplified, and by the time it was, it certainly wasn’t synthesized. While using an electronic keyboard to create a string orchestra is taken for granted today, it wasn’t until the 1960s when Moog’s modular synthesizers opened the floodgates of musical invention, allowing composers to create a tapestry of colossal sound. The Minimoog Model D came around in 1970, riding a wave of musical creativity swelling recording studios and concert venues around the world. It was the first portable synthesizer, combining the attributes of the big Moog with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, allowing musicians to play the...
You can’t accuse Nina Hagen, regarded as the godmother of German punk – and the soundtrack to former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure from power – of being predictable or repetitive. Shadrack, the opening to her latest album Unity, is a Bible story half-sung over a synth-funk meets hip-hop beat, and sets the tone for an album that is wildly eclectic to the point of chaos. Moving from dub to funk and rock to folk, with covers of Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow, Unity sounds as if records have been randomly pulled from a vast collection and assembled as one.
Review: Pond Brings Their Soaring Psychedelia to the Metro
Review by guest author Patrick Daul. With nine records in the bank and almost 15 years of touring under their belts, Pond is a veteran outfit with a firm identity and established fanbase. Their output has been consistently satisfying for fans of their genre, which justifies the band’s underrated popularity, prominent festival bookings, and well-attended club shows.
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...
