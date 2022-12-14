Read full article on original website
Driving with Christmas Lights on Your Car in Illinois: Is it Legal?
It's that time of year again! The trees are adorned with twinkling lights, the air is filled with the sound of holiday music, and people all over Illinois are getting into the spirit by decking out their cars with festive decorations. But is it actually legal to drive around with Christmas lights on your car in Illinois?
Nearly 77,000 deer harvested during Illinois firearm season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a total of 76,854 deer during the week-long 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on December 4. The counting comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, who released the preliminary numbers today. Officials say this year’s total is about 6,400...
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
Big improvement from last year: Illinois hunters harvest more deer during firearm season
Illinois hunters harvested more deer this year during the firearm season. Preliminary figures from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources indicate that 76,854 deer were harvested this year, during the seven-day firearm season. That compares to 70,411 taken in 2021. In Knox County, hunters took in 340 deer during the...
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
Our three local counties among 16 at low COVID transmission
As of Friday, there's only 16 Illinois counties at a low COVID transmission level. La Salle, Bureau and Putnam are three and Henry, Grundy, Will and Livingston make four more. Counties at an elevated level are all around us. The CDC says forty-three are at a High Community level, up from 29 a week ago. Included are Whiteside, Lee, Dekalb and Marshall. Forty-three counties are at Medium level, compared to 45 last week.
Masks Recommended in Over 40 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Alert Level
Masks are encouraged in 43 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 86 counties are at...
10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads
As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Illinois helpless to stop panhandling thanks to U.S. court ruling
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Municipalities across Illinois are still struggling to find ways to stop panhandling. But, because of two federal court rulings, their hands remain tied. “What we used to do in the past is send out Health and Human Services staff and go out and talk to (panhandlers) and say, ‘Do you need help?’ […]
Cash available to eligible homeowners and renters in Illinois
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties
(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of around 100 semi-automatic guns...
Tracking some weekend sunshine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Occasional flurries will continue through Saturday before we see the return of some sunshine in Sunday’s forecast. Temperatures will be cold, remaining sub-freezing throughout the weekend. While it will be cold, it will actually be some of the warmest conditions we see between now and Christmas Day, as frigid conditions are on the way.
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
