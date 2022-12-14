Read full article on original website
The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022
Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
TechRadar
The DJI Mini 3 is an affordable mash-up of its two best compact drones
The rumored DJI Mini 3 has officially taken to the air – and the compact drone could be the new sweet spot for beginners looking for their first flying camera. The Mini 3 is a mash-up of the pricier DJI Mini 3 Pro and the older DJI Mini 2, which the drone maker says will remain on sale for now. And like those drones, its sub-250g weight makes it exempt from drone regulations in many regions.
Gear Patrol
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. It was a surprisingly eventful week on the gadget front. There were rumors that Nothing's smartphone is going to finally come to the U.S. If you search for something in Google Search on desktop, the results now continuously scroll. Gear Patrol published a deep dive (literally) on the Apple Watch Ultra. And Apple Music got a new karaoke feature.
Android Headlines
New Camera update brings better Macro control to Pixel 7 Pro
There’s a new version of the Google Camera rolling out, which brings a few new settings for the Macro mode on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. This includes a Macro Focus mode, so you can keep the camera in Macro instead of it going in and out, depending on how you move your phone.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Phone Arena
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Whether you think of picking up an iPhone 14 during the holiday season or not, iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t going to wait!. Some of the most exciting iPhone 15 series leaks we’ve had so far hint at a periscope zoom camera for at least one iPhone 15 model, Dynamic Island for all four 2023 iPhones, (finally) a new 3nm chip for the Pro models, and, of course, the one to rule all rumors - a USB-C charging port across the entire iPhone 15 lineup (with faster charging and data transfer speeds for the premium models).
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
ZDNet
Take a picture with these best compact cameras
There are all types of cameras and features to be had these days, but first, you need to find the right size. These days, it is possible to purchase several different camera sizes, but sometimes, the moment calls for something more diminutive, something smaller that is easier to manage and store. That is when you need a compact camera.
PC Magazine
DJI Mini 3 Review
The DJI Mini 3 ($559 with remote) takes the camera and airframe from the pricier Mini 3 Pro ($759) and puts it into a more affordable package, dropping a few features to reach a lower price. Notably, it skips the obstacle detection included in the Pro model and its video is restricted to 4K30. Even with these limitations, the DJI Mini 3 is easily the best 249g quadcopter you can find for the price, and our new Editors' Choice award winner for starter drones, edging out the Mini 2.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Cult of Mac
Tiny new drone shoots 4K HDR video
Just in time for the holidays, DJI released a tiny, more affordable version of its DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Just subtract the world “Pro” from the name. The new DJI Mini 3 weighs in at a svelte 249 grams (8.78 ounces) or less and shoots detail-rich, 4K HDR video, the company said.
The Best Cyber Monday Trail Camera Deals of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Cyber Monday trail camera deals are here. Everyone loves to buy trail cams. No matter how many you set out, you always feel that just one more would give you that full coverage. All your problems solved. Delusions notwithstanding, we all buy trail cams all the time, and the best ones can make all the difference when prepping for a hunt. Thankfully, some of the best models out there are included in this year’s Cyber Monday festivities, so we’ve got good deals on this list.
petapixel.com
The DJI Mini 3 Has a Rotating Camera and Weighs Less Than 249 Grams
DJI has announced a new member of its Mini drone lineup: a sub-249 gram drone with a 1/1.3-inch sensor called the DJI Mini 3. The DJI Mini 3 — not to be confused with the DJI Mini 3 Pro that was announced earlier this year — can capture 4K HDR video and 12-megapixel photos using the company’s True Vertical Shooting with the drone’s camera, which can rotate 90 degrees to capture content in a vertical aspect ratio just like the Mini 3 Pro can.
CNET
Xiaomi's Rival to iPhone 14 Is Set to Launch Sunday
Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 series, its flagship line designed to rival Samsung and Apple's top phones, on Sunday in China. In a series of Weibo posts on Thursday, Xiaomi shared images of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro that show off a large Leica-branded camera bump as well as the design. The Xiaomi 13 seems to have boxed edges that are similar to the iPhone 14, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a tapered edge.
How to take raw photos on iPhone
Get more from the camera of your iPhone 12 Pro and later by capturing ProRAW image formats for greater creative control
DJI Mini 3 announced: not so Pro, not so pricey!
Following May’s Mini 3 Pro, DJI has followed up with a feature-light ultralight 4K drone
Fox47News
How To Screen Record On Your IPhone
Screen recording allows you to capture whatever is happening on your phone’s screen so you can play it back in the future or share it with others. You might want to know how to screen record on an iPhone for numerous reasons. For instance, you could record a webinar for later reference, create a video game tutorial or capture something funny to post on social media.
Fstoppers
A Camera (Or Phone) For Every Budget
It's the holiday season, and that means that many folks are considering a new camera. That doesn't mean you should run out and by the cheapest DSLR or mirrorless camera, and photographer and YouTuber Tony Northup explains why. The majority of folks see a large, bulky camera with a detachable...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera for Photography
The Canon 7D and 7D Mark II were two of the company's most popular DSLRs, as they offered professionals and advanced amateurs many of the features from higher-level cameras like the 1D series at much more affordable prices. Now that we are in the mirrorless era, the EOS R7 has picked up that torch and has brought with it a huge range of new features and upgrades sure to catch the eyes of a lot of photographers. This great video review takes a look at the camera from a photographer's perspective and the image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
