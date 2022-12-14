ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Arsenal interested in 15-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Messinho as Palmeiras demand £43m transfer fee for striker

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian wonderkid Messinho.

Messinho, otherwise known as Estevão Willian, is another from the current crop of prodigal talent in the academy of Palmeiras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbFa6_0jiVNURs00
Messinho, 15, has been linked with a move to Arsenal

And following reports that fellow wonderkid Endrick is nearing a move to Real Madrid, Palmeiras are looking to get some money for another diamond.

In this case, the club are said to be demanding a fee in the region of £43million.

Or rather, they will once Messinho signs his first professional contract upon turning 16.

According to Goal in Brazil, the winger will sign his first contract with the club in April next year.

However, Arsenal will face competition from the likes of Barcelona to secure his signature.

While the Gunners have adopted a new policy of trying to find up and coming talent before their rivals, the Spanish giants have been operating with such a policy for a number of years.

This being said, Arsenal have already had great success with the transfers of Gabriel Martinelli and the signing of Marquinhos, with the former a regular starter and proving a good squad player.

The signing of Messinho would be a part of the club's long-term transfer strategy, and considering the teenager would not be able to move to Europe until he turns 18 they may be waiting a while before they see him in action.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

On the other hand, their short-term plans in the market are likely to see a new forward brought in January following the injury of Gabriel Jesus, who faces three months out after undergoing knee surgery.

A number of players have been linked to a January move to the Emirates - Ukrainian sensation Mykhalo Mudryk chief among them.

Higher profile names have also been linked, including Wilfried Zaha, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix.

Mikel Arteta's side were in action against Serie A champions AC Milan yesterday, emerging as 2-1 victors in a game which saw Ben White and Thomas Partey return to action after their World Cup exits.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama

Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
Footwear News

French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Yardbarker

France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final

The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
The Associated Press

Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
913K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy