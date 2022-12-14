Read full article on original website
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock
I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
Another Lubbock Business Sees Great Support from the Community
Times are hard for everyone right now, and many Lubbock businesses are feeling the pain. Fortunately, Lubbock has a great community that wants to see businesses thrive in the Hub City, and they have once again shown their support for a local restaurant. The pizza joint 1000 Degrees Pizza on...
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try
As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
Boom: A Scandalous New Lubbock Restaurant & Bar Is Coming
A new riskay sports bar is coming to Lubbock. Will you be checking it out?. In Lubbock, we all love sports so when a new sports bar is coming we get excited. This new spot is called Bombshells. It's a restaurant that offers "an exciting atmosphere, great food, live entertainment...
9 Beautiful Lubbock Parks To Stroll Through and Burn Off Pesky Holiday Calories
I've spent more time cramming food in my face under a blanket on my couch lately than I'd like to admit. I decided its time to turn over a new leaf and get more active. I've put on some extra pounds this year, and instead of beating myself up about it, or trying some stupid yo-yo diet, I'm just going to commit to walking 10,000 steps each day at a Lubbock park.
Family of Injured Lubbock First Responder Asking for Community’s Help
The family of a Lubbock First Responder that was injured in a car accident back on Friday, December 2nd is asking for the community's help. KAMC News reports that Spencer Henry, an AeroCare flight paramedic, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury on top of a spinal cord injury. Spencer's co-worker, Chase Harrison, said:
7 Myths About Lubbock Busted
So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Have You Checked Out These 4 West Texas Tree Farms?
Did you know around West Texas there are a couple of tree farms? I didn't. Now the one here in Lubbock is completely sold out for the year but this will be great to know for next year! A couple has closed since last year but there are still four remaining. Check them out.
Does Lubbock Have A Strange Obsession With Deadly Shrimp And Rap Music?
So, yeah. We search for some CRAZY S#!T here in the Hubbaplex. Earlier, Kelsee Pitman gave us some insight as to Lubbock's Top 10 Google Searches of 2022. Actually, Number 1 didn't surprise me as much as the fact that we always seem to be on the hunt for a dispensary (They're in New Mexico, Cheech), or a Game Room (They ain't playing Parcheesi in there, Newb).
The Top 5 Most Liked Lubbock TikToks
TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.
Top 10 Google Searches in Lubbock In 2022, #1 May Surprise You
We all love Google. We take to it when we need to find something, learn something or are just bored. I use it all the time and a lot of people here in Lubbock do too. Here are the top Google searches in Lubbock for 2022. Top 10 Google Searches...
Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season
As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
New Outlet Store Coming to Lubbock, Up To 70% Off Name Brands
Looking to shop for less? A big outlet store is coming to Lubbock just for that. It is called Ollie's Bargain Outlet and it is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. You can find things like real brands at real bargain prices. The store is an...
Lubbock Ranks in Top 3 US Cities with the Worst Cell Service
Something I never thought much about until moving to Lubbock was my cell service. I never had a problem with my provider or the coverage I got in Arizona, but once I move to the Hub City, I started noticing a difference. My phone would slow down a ridiculous amount,...
