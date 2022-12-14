ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Viktor Belenko: The Soviet Pilot Whose Defection Gave the West Access to the MiG-25

Viktor Belenko was a Soviet pilot who defected to the United States during the height of the Cold War. A number of things make his escape notable. The first was his belief that the extravagance of North American life was a ruse concocted by the CIA to trick foreigners. The second, and most important, was that he’d defected while flying an MiG-25, allowing the West access to the feared Soviet aircraft for the first time ever.
The Associated Press

4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
24/7 Wall St.

Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force

The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years.  The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks

Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
Navy Times

US Navy creates innovation center, advisory board to focus investments

NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy is creating an innovation center and an advisory board focused on science and technology as the service seeks to better invest its resources to stay ahead of potential adversaries in the long term, the Navy secretary told Defense News. The Navy Innovation Center...
freightwaves.com

Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight call for standardized scheduling API

As FreightTech companies remedy fragmented industry processes, leaders in the space have found that while they are fighting for the same cause, lack of trading data standardization among supply chain participants is undermining their efforts. One of these fragmented processes is transportation appointment scheduling. According to Dan Lewis, co-founder and...
PYMNTS

45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation

Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
freightwaves.com

Port X Logistics solves airfreight emergencies with Carrier 911

Port X Logistics has made a name for itself in drayage, transloading and trucking, expediting containerized freight throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now, the company has brought its expertise into the airfreight arena. The Port X Logistics team launched Carrier 911 about a year ago. The platform exists to recover...
TechCrunch

With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive

Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
The Associated Press

Ryder Launches Drop-and-Hook Trailer Service for Freight Brokerage Solution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine

Lilium Says eVTOL on Track for Certification

Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM), the Munich, Germany-based eVTOL developer, said it spent a total of about $72.2 million during the third quarter compared with $69.5 million during the previous quarter. The company said the increase reflects a “ramp-up in one-time supplier payments” and that its results are in line with its budget of $261.6 million for the year.
defensenews.com

US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
The Associated Press

Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com

Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India

The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...

