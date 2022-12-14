Read full article on original website
Exclusive-U.S. defence companies in talks to sell Vietnam helicopters, drones -sources
HANOI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. defence firms have discussed supplying military gear, including helicopters and drones, to Vietnam in talks with top government officials, two sources with knowledge of the dialogue told Reuters, a new sign the country may reduce its reliance on Russian arms.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Viktor Belenko: The Soviet Pilot Whose Defection Gave the West Access to the MiG-25
Viktor Belenko was a Soviet pilot who defected to the United States during the height of the Cold War. A number of things make his escape notable. The first was his belief that the extravagance of North American life was a ruse concocted by the CIA to trick foreigners. The second, and most important, was that he’d defected while flying an MiG-25, allowing the West access to the feared Soviet aircraft for the first time ever.
4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years. The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics wins $50 million deal to help develop driverless Army vehicles
The company said it won a two-year, $49.9 million contract from the Defense Department to help develop automated combat vehicles for the U.S. Army. The vehicles will be tailored for reconnaissance, surveillance and other missions that would present a high risk to a human driver. The contract is part of...
Navy Times
US Navy creates innovation center, advisory board to focus investments
NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy is creating an innovation center and an advisory board focused on science and technology as the service seeks to better invest its resources to stay ahead of potential adversaries in the long term, the Navy secretary told Defense News. The Navy Innovation Center...
freightwaves.com
Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight call for standardized scheduling API
As FreightTech companies remedy fragmented industry processes, leaders in the space have found that while they are fighting for the same cause, lack of trading data standardization among supply chain participants is undermining their efforts. One of these fragmented processes is transportation appointment scheduling. According to Dan Lewis, co-founder and...
Boom taps Kratos to power supersonic plane Overture, delays rollout
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Boom Supersonic struck a partnership with a unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS.O) to develop an engine for its planned aircraft, after several leading industry players gave the U.S. startup a cold shoulder.
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
zycrypto.com
Post FTX Saga: New York Banking Regulator Rolls Out New Crypto Guidelines
The New York State Department of Financial Services has issued a new guideline to protect customers against the dangers of another cryptocurrency crash. The new policy will make banks submit a detailed business plan to the body 90 days before they delve into cryptocurrencies. As New York takes the bull...
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
freightwaves.com
Port X Logistics solves airfreight emergencies with Carrier 911
Port X Logistics has made a name for itself in drayage, transloading and trucking, expediting containerized freight throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now, the company has brought its expertise into the airfreight arena. The Port X Logistics team launched Carrier 911 about a year ago. The platform exists to recover...
zycrypto.com
ADA Consolidates As Hoskinson Envisions Multiple Major Blockchains Like Solana Becoming A Sidechain to Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.3122, representing a change of -0.47% in the past day and -0.57% in the past week, per the latest data from CoinMarketCap. The smart contract token has oscillated between $0.30 and $0.32 since November 20. As ADA trades sideways, its co-founder Charles Hoskinson suggests having...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
Ryder Launches Drop-and-Hook Trailer Service for Freight Brokerage Solution
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine
Lilium Says eVTOL on Track for Certification
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM), the Munich, Germany-based eVTOL developer, said it spent a total of about $72.2 million during the third quarter compared with $69.5 million during the previous quarter. The company said the increase reflects a “ramp-up in one-time supplier payments” and that its results are in line with its budget of $261.6 million for the year.
defensenews.com
US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
