String of burglaries plague south Shreveport business
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local business owner is frustrated by the number of break-ins and burglaries he's experienced over the last year. It seems to be a growing problem in the southern part of Shreveport along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Paul Sutherland, owner of Commercial Power Sports of Shreveport, said...
Louisiana audit says agency issued $151K in fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission paid out more than $151,000 for more than four dozen seemingly fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims in 2020, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued an investigative audit report last week in response to complaints about pandemic unemployment fraudsters...
Arctic blast arrives Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill rolls into the ArkLaTex on Thursday bringing some of the coldest weather since our Snowmageddon in 2021! In fact, most of the lower 48 states will be shivering by Friday morning!. Here's the local timeline with this cold front:. By noon on Thursday, the...
With key backers, Jeff Landry seen as early front-runner in Louisiana governor race
BATON ROUGE, La. - If the governor’s election were a horse race, the track announcer would be saying that Attorney General Jeff Landry has burst out of the opening gate and claimed the inside rail. Landry outmaneuvered his potential opponents to nab the Louisiana Republican Party’s endorsement in November...
Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public...
Ruston man sentenced to prison for threatening Congress member
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Ruston man who threatened a member of Congress last fall was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty also placed Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, on three years of supervised release. The conviction stems from an incident that happened on...
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors review the Fiscal Year-End
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors met on Monday to discuss the general fund’s Fiscal Year-end. Some of the year’s expenditures included a new fire truck, sweeper and drainage improvements. The city’s estimated fund balance at year-end is $6,092,731. Sales and other taxes...
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried buildings...
Interest in, efforts continue to restore quail habitat
Northern bobwhites hold a special place in Georgia’s outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. In fact, Georgia has been known as a premiere quail-hunting destination for more than 100 years and the Georgia General Assembly designated the bobwhite as the state gamebird in 1970. Back in the quail boom years...
New state ag commissioner Tyler Harper announces transition team
OCILLA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper announced his transition committee that will serve as senior leadership advising his transition into office in January. The committee comprises trusted advisors who will continue to help assist with crafting legislative goals, hiring staff, building out policy agendas and more for the Harper administration.
MD Farm Bureau discusses policy priorities, presents awards
CAMBRIDGE — The 107th Maryland Farm Bureau Annual Convention and Meeting of Delegates convened recently at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge. The Maryland farming community gathered to hear from prominent guests and to set the organization’s grassroots policy agenda for the year.
Illinois House to hold third gun ban bill hearing Tuesday
(The Center Square) – One of the sponsors of an Illinois bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines of more than 10 rounds is listening to both sides of the argument. Illinois state lawmakers will again hold a hearing on a bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and...
Salvation Army of Texarkana behind on kettle donations
TEXARKANA, Ark. - With only one week until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is falling behind on its Red Kettle campaign donations. The non-profit is still optimistic that with the community’s support they can still reach its fundraising goal. They're hoping to receive $120,000 in donations this year,...
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds urges Biden to end COVID public health emergency
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. The governors wrote in a letter to the White House that “the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us” and “it is time we move on.”
Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary this week for open U.S. House seat
IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs. Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg. Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield. Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry. Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road,...
State audit calls for more accountability, attention for struggling community colleges
Oregon’s leaders must “focus more urgently” on student outcomes and accountability at Oregon’s 17 community colleges as the schools struggle with financial stability amid enrollment declines exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an audit released by the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday. The...
Indiana commerce agency attracts record business investment
Indiana's commerce agency is reporting that its economic development efforts have produced this year the greatest pledged investment in business operations at the highest average wages in state history. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Indiana Economic Development Corp. obtained pledges over the past 12 months from 218 companies to...
Oral arguments begin Tuesday for challenge of Illinois' no-cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in an Illinois courthouse over a lawsuit that calls the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Dozens of state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials around Illinois filed lawsuits, which were combined and will be heard...
Wolf reflects on COVID-19 decisions
HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said...
