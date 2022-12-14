Read full article on original website
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
Snow Cancels Classes for Sioux Falls Public Schools
The Sioux Falls School District announced Thursday evening that there will be no school on Friday, December 16, 2022, because of the winter storm slamming South Dakota. Snow and blowing snow are expected to continue overnight into Friday. Travel is not advised in much of South Dakota. Where to Find...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' vlogs about life...
A Family Holiday Tradition: Mogen David
Some years ago I was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in one of the small towns here in the Sioux Falls area, and as I often do, I turned back to the 'old days'. There were perhaps a couple of hundred folks there that evening and I...
When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman
When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
Yum! Try This Delicious Cookie Decorating Class in Sioux Falls
Have you ever seen decorated holiday cookies and thought, "Wow. I wish I could create yummy artwork like that!" Well, did you know there are some bakers that offer cookie decorating classes in Sioux Falls? I certainly didn't until I attended a class last week. HEB Bakes is owned by...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Frigid Sioux Falls Sports-Filled Weekend
On the hardwood and ice, Sioux Falls has great college basketball and hockey this weekend for sports fans. Friday, December 16 the University of Sioux Falls will tip off at 5:30 PM with the women's game against Minnesota State Mankato followed by the men at 7:30 PM. Both games will be held at the Stewart Center.
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store
What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
Driver Hits Sioux Falls Famous Dave’s BBQ Sign Wednesday Morning
A Sioux Falls restaurant known for its famous bar-b-que is now in need of a new famous sign. The big red sign out in front of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 2700 South Minnesota Avenue received more than just a minor boo-boo early Wednesday morning after a car driven by a Sioux Falls man smashed into the sign, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages.
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
‘Hamilton: an American Musical’ is Returning to Minnesota in 2023
Do you have the cast recording memorized? Have you watched the Disney+ recording over and over?. Well then, Sioux Empire Hamilton fanatics will soon have another chance to see the show live. The touring company of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton will be back in the Upper Midwest in 20223. And...
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night
UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
