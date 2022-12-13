ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Good memories of peaceful settings gone forever

Everything was “very good” at the beginning of God’s creation. A symbiotic relationship of peace existed between nature and man. There was no temptation for further prosperity. Since Citrus County is in a location of prehistoric geographic features, the meadowed hill at the Corner of County Roads...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa Springs is tops with snowbirds

Homosassa Springs has been named the seventh best city in Florida for people who winter in the Sunshine State. “Snowbirds are the more than 1 million Americans and Canadians (generally retirees) who spend winter months in warmer climates in the southern U.S.,” said The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel (BLT), which came up with the list.
HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Nature Coast Orthopaedics

© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Uncovering family history

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life “back in the day.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

At the Library

Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Central Ridge. 352-746-6622. Dec....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Modern Plumbing

© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Other Guy l Citrus officials have a golden chance in front of them

Christmas came early for Citrus County on Thursday when transportation officials delivered the news: It is fully funding the completion of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 from State Road 44. It’s a big win for government officials and civic leaders who’ve been pushing for years to get state leaders...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Council to review Adams' building changes

Plans for one of Inverness’ smallest downtown commercial lots are again becoming smaller. The Inverness council will vote Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a change to a developer’s agreement with the city, reducing the 2020 building plans with a three-story building and 3,000 square-feet of office space per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Academy of Environmental Science in danger of closing next school year

The Academy of Environmental Science (AES) in Crystal River, a beloved nonprofit charter school offering unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences, is in need of financial assistance. As a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, all repairs and improvements to the building are the sole responsibility of...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy