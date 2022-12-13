Read full article on original website
Good memories of peaceful settings gone forever
Everything was “very good” at the beginning of God’s creation. A symbiotic relationship of peace existed between nature and man. There was no temptation for further prosperity. Since Citrus County is in a location of prehistoric geographic features, the meadowed hill at the Corner of County Roads...
Homosassa Springs is tops with snowbirds
Homosassa Springs has been named the seventh best city in Florida for people who winter in the Sunshine State. “Snowbirds are the more than 1 million Americans and Canadians (generally retirees) who spend winter months in warmer climates in the southern U.S.,” said The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel (BLT), which came up with the list.
Uncovering family history
Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life “back in the day.”
At the Library
Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Central Ridge. 352-746-6622. Dec....
Out the Window l Let’s join together and help one of Citrus County’s angels
There are some people who are all in. They get passionate about an endeavor and slowly become immersed in the mission.
The Other Guy l Citrus officials have a golden chance in front of them
Christmas came early for Citrus County on Thursday when transportation officials delivered the news: It is fully funding the completion of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 from State Road 44. It’s a big win for government officials and civic leaders who’ve been pushing for years to get state leaders...
Inverness Council to review Adams' building changes
Plans for one of Inverness’ smallest downtown commercial lots are again becoming smaller. The Inverness council will vote Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a change to a developer’s agreement with the city, reducing the 2020 building plans with a three-story building and 3,000 square-feet of office space per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Homosassa Man faces theft charges in Citrus County after adjudicated guilty in Marion County for similar crime
A Homosassa man is sitting in the Citrus County jail facing charges theft and trafficking in stolen property. On Monday Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies retrieved Christopher Scott Manco, 38, from the Marion County jail and placed him in the Citrus County jail.
Academy of Environmental Science in danger of closing next school year
The Academy of Environmental Science (AES) in Crystal River, a beloved nonprofit charter school offering unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences, is in need of financial assistance. As a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, all repairs and improvements to the building are the sole responsibility of...
Woman arrested after attacking man for trying to get her medical attention
Deputies arrested a woman Monday night, Dec. 12, after she attacked a man for trying to call 911 to get her medical attention since she told him she took more of her medication than she was supposed to. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received two calls that night from two...
