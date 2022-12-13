Homosassa Springs has been named the seventh best city in Florida for people who winter in the Sunshine State. “Snowbirds are the more than 1 million Americans and Canadians (generally retirees) who spend winter months in warmer climates in the southern U.S.,” said The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel (BLT), which came up with the list.

