Illinois Hunter Tags Monster 23-Point Nontypical Whitetail Buck
Most of us will never even see a 200-inch whitetail, much less get a shot at one. Illinois whitetail hunter David Heinemann got not one, but two chances to kill an absolute goliath of a buck this fall. Heinemann tagged the buck on the second day of the Prairie State firearms season, a week after he had an incredible encounter with the very same buck while bowhunting.
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
Warning for Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Filmed in Oklahoma
The eagle was filmed sitting in a tree at an undisclosed location. It is feared bird watchers may attempt to crowd the bird if it is given out.
Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dozens of Cattle in Colorado Slaughtered by Mystery Predator That Left No Tracks
A cattle rancher in Colorado is baffled after dozens of his cattle were slaughtered in less than a month. Adding to the mystery is the fact that no one seems to know who or what is responsible for the killings. The evasive predator has reportedly left no tracks. The string...
Have you seen wild turkeys in Michigan? The DNR wants to know about it
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources could use your help to figure out exactly where these big birds are hanging around in our state.
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
Iowa Bowhunter Arrows 215-Inch Drop-Tine Giant
Sometimes, killing a giant whitetail is the result of looking at a property–even one you’ve hunted all your life–in a different way. That’s exactly what it took for Branden Michel to tag a 215-inch Iowa giant this fall. The 33-year-old Iowan has been hunting his family’s farm since he was 16, and this fall, he was trying to figure out how a huge buck had been moving through the farm when he noticed a spot he’d always dismissed for a stand site. Sure enough, hanging a stand in that spot resulted in a trophy of a lifetime.
The Best States to Bag a Monster Whitetail Buck
Antlers aren’t everything, and yeah, you can have an absolute blast deer hunting without ever incurring a taxidermy bill. But for many whitetail geeks tagging, or at least having a legitimate shot at such, a mature buck is a big part of the thrill. Assuming your state isn’t known for hosting bragging-sized bucks, we’ve analyzed the Pope & Young (P&Y) and Boone & Crockett (B&C) record books, as well as information from the National Deer Association (NDA) and state agencies to assemble a short list of go-to states (in no particular order) for bagging a wall-hanger.
Dustin Lynch Takes Down First Deer on His Iowa Farm: See Pics of the Monster Buck
Dustin Lynch recently nabbed his first buck on his Iowa farm, along with the help of the folks at Drury... The post Dustin Lynch Takes Down First Deer on His Iowa Farm: See Pics of the Monster Buck appeared first on Outsider.
How Many Grizzly Bears Live in Yellowstone National Park?
Any visitor to a national park is either lucky or in great danger if they see a wild animal. Yellowstone National Park’s beautiful creatures will take your breath away, but you should not let them take your life. Seeing over a hundred raccoons may not evoke fear, but imagine seeing hundreds of grizzly bears roaming in that area. Grizzly bears are some of nature’s most frightening beasts; however, they are also symbols of a thriving ecosystem. This raises the question: how many grizzly bears live in Yellowstone National Park? This article uncovers the number of grizzly bears roaming Yellowstone and other interesting facts.
Driver Stunned As Massive Bull Moose Stops Car To Lick The Salt On Canadian Road
And so are salty roads to minimize the ice buildup. With salt being placed on freezing roads, watch out for animals. They tend to come out and spend a lot of time licking it off of anything it sticks too. All wildlife requires some level of salt to survive. Larger...
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild ‘relatives’
FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets disappeared from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation generations ago, wiped out by poisoning campaigns, disease and farm plows that turned open prairie where nomadic tribes once roamed into cropland and cattle pastures. Now with...
Roadkill’s 426 Hemi-Powered AMC Gremlin Is Freiburger’s Dream Street Freak
Earlier this season on Roadkill, Mike Finnegan stole a car. It wasn't really stealing, he just coordinated the transportation of David Freiburger's 1975 AMC Gremlin from the dreaded MotorTrend project car storage lot in Southern California (where somehow Roadkill project cars seem to deteriorate faster than in less-hospitable climates) to his home in Georgia. The 426 Hemi-powered Street Freak had been sitting, wounded and nearly forgotten, for a couple years after its last Roadkill road trip—also its first road trip after being transformed into the "Hemi Gremmie"—and Freiburger wasn't sure when (or if) he was going to get to rebuilding the titular Hemi engine.
Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait
Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
A Farm Family Goes Bear Hunting
This isn’t a story of a successful bear hunt, at least not in the traditional sense. Nobody even saw a bear. I consider it to be successful, though, if no one gets hurt and we enjoy our time together as a family. My parents and any of my available...
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
