WIN Donates $1,000 To Local Food Pantries
Western Iowa Networks (WIN)employees recently presented a combined $1,000 donation to two local food pantries. According to staff, workers had heard of the Carroll Pizza Ranch’s effort to support local families during the holidays and wanted to find a way they could help out. Following their move to a new headquarters on Kittyhawk Avenue, WIN had leftover office furniture from previous locations that employees bid on, raising close to $500 in the process. The company matched its employees’ efforts and donated $500 to the Carroll Community of Concern Food Pantry and New Opportunities. WIN CEO Jeff Roiland says, “There are so many families in our local communities that have basic needs that many of us take for granted. The holiday season seems to enhance those needs, and WIN is always happy to support the communities who support us. We hope these donations can make Christmas a little brighter for some of these folks. On behalf of our employees, management, and board of directors, we would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.” Photos from Thursday’s check presentations can be found included with this story on our website.
Carol Heller of Carroll
Carol Ann Heller, age 81, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Lector for the Mass will be Robin Heller. Music will be by Kathy Halbur and Kathleen Macke. Gift bearers will be Carol’s grandchildren. Music for the Mass will be by Kathy Halbur and Kathleen Macke. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Jeff Boldt of Carroll
Jeffrey Lynn Boldt, 64, of Carroll, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 12, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter, assisted by Deacon Dave Prenger. Music will be by Kate Cuddy and Kathleen Macke. Mass Servers will be Kyle Sundrup and Ryan Sundrup. Lector for the Funeral Mass will be Mark Sundrup. Gift Bearers will be Kristin Wendt, Stephanie Dang and Malynn Codr. Casket Bearers will be Travis Chambers, Jacob Lee, Steven Spector, Van Dang, Ryan Codr, and Jo Wendt. Burial will be at 1 p.m., Monday, in St. John Cemetery in Arcadia.
Cheral Buhr of Manning
Funeral Services for 89-year-old, Cheral Buhr of Manning will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 12:30pm on Wednesday at the Zion Lutheran Church until the time of the funeral. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Cheral is survived by her children: Pamela (Denny) Garvis of Templeton, David Vollstedt of Lake View and Sandra (Brett) Harvey of Blue Spring, MO; 3 step-children: Eric (Monique) Buhr of Hawthorne, CA, Daniel (Angelia) Buhr of Bradenton, FL and Sarah (Alex) Wibe of Virgina Beach, VA; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
Mayor Breaks Tie To Shelve Carroll Downtown Streetscape Phase 11
The Carroll City Council narrowly passed a resolution during last night’s (Monday) meeting to put the final phase of the Downtown Streetscape on hold indefinitely. For nearly 20 years, city officials have been working to improve the visual appeal and functionality of the Highway 30 corridor through Carroll. Phase 11 would mark the last step in the process. The proposed areas include the six blocks between Putnam and West Streets and the space between Clark Street and Grant Road. Construction was initially scheduled for next year during Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, but the project was delayed to FY25 due to budgetary concerns. Landscape Architect Jim Host for the project’s designers, Confluence, outlines Phase 11’s scope for the council.
New railroad overpass in Boone means less traffic for entire community
BOONE, Iowa — On Monday a new overpass opened on Iowa 17 in Boone. The overpass gives another option for residents to cross over the railroad tracks that split the town. The project was made possible by the Iowa DOT, the county, the city, as well as help from Union Pacific Railroad and Fareway Stores. […]
Iowa man dies after Highway 30 crash
A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field drive when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Brian Lage.
Carroll City Council Moves Forward With Designs For New Pump House At Carroll Golf Course
The Carroll City Council signaled its intent to move forward with plans to correct issues at the Carroll Municipal Golf Course pump house. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says structural concerns at the 20-plus-year-old maintenance shed are putting the course’s water system at risk of failure. Available options...
Arraignment set for parents accused of murdering newborn in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge couple accused of murdering theirnewborn baby appeared in court Thursday for the first time. Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter Kaylee. Their arraignment has been set for next month. Thoma...
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
Bagley teen transported to the hospital following a rollover accident
(Guthrie Co) A Bagley teen was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old male was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on P-28, just south of 230th, when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck entered the ditch and rolled.
Audubon County Sheriff’s Report
(Audubon) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office released a lengthy list of arrests dating back to July. Most recently, William Brubaker, age 26 of Audubon, was arrested on December 5, for Violation of Sex Offender Registry- 2nd or Subsequent and Child Endangerment charges. He posted bond and was released on December 7th. Brubaker was arrested again on December 8th for Violation of Sex Offender Registry-2nd or Subsequent. He posted bond and was released on December 10th.
State patrol: Road conditions a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowa woman
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A deadly accident in Carroll County is being blamed on the weather Thursday morning. An Auburn woman died in the head-on crash on Highway 71, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Twenty-six-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker was driving southbound on Highway 71 while an International Truck...
Adair Police Chief And Manning FFL Holder Indicted Wednesday On Federal Charges
Two western Iowa Federal Firearms License (FFL) holders have been indicted for illegally acquiring machine guns and making false statements to federal agents. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a grand jury on Tuesday indicted 46-year-old Bradley Wendt of Denison, who is the Adair Police Chief and owner of BW Outfitters, on 18 counts of making false statements to the ATF and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun. The grand jury also incited 46-year-old Robert Williams of Manning on three counts of making false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and aiding and abetting a false statement. Authorities allege Wendt used his position as a police chief to acquire 10 machine guns for use with the Adair Police Department and resold several at a significant profit. Wendt also received 13 machine guns under false pretenses for use at his Denison-based store. Federal officials say Wendt also used his position to obtain 10 machine guns for Williams by claiming the Adair Police Department wanted demonstration for future potential purchases. Additionally, authorities say Wendt sought to demonstrate or purchase nearly 100 machine guns between July 2018 and August 2022 for the police department and hosted public machine gun shoots. The indictment also claims Wendt and Williams intended to stockpile machine guns to sell later at a profit. ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Winston says, “This case demonstrates the importance of ATF’s vigilance in regulating federal firearms licenses and bringing to justice those who willfully circumvent federal law in favor of personal profit and abuse public trust.” Wendt faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted, while Williams faces up to five years.
