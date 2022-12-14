Western Iowa Networks (WIN)employees recently presented a combined $1,000 donation to two local food pantries. According to staff, workers had heard of the Carroll Pizza Ranch’s effort to support local families during the holidays and wanted to find a way they could help out. Following their move to a new headquarters on Kittyhawk Avenue, WIN had leftover office furniture from previous locations that employees bid on, raising close to $500 in the process. The company matched its employees’ efforts and donated $500 to the Carroll Community of Concern Food Pantry and New Opportunities. WIN CEO Jeff Roiland says, “There are so many families in our local communities that have basic needs that many of us take for granted. The holiday season seems to enhance those needs, and WIN is always happy to support the communities who support us. We hope these donations can make Christmas a little brighter for some of these folks. On behalf of our employees, management, and board of directors, we would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.” Photos from Thursday’s check presentations can be found included with this story on our website.

CARROLL, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO