Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 3
After some pretty big shakeups to the Top 10 last week, the Top 10 remains calm in this week’s rankings. The only movement we saw was No. 8 Greenforest and No. 9 Eagle’s Landing trading places. Where the real movement came in this week’s rankings was 13-25. With the state of Georgia so deep and ...
MaxPreps
Yamir Knight named 2022 MaxPreps Delaware High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Key early region matchups highlight weekend action
Some huge early-season showdowns in Regions 7-3A and 8-4A will highlight Friday night's hardwood action around Northeast Georgia. On the boys' side, White County and Gilmer will square off in Cleveland with first place in 7-3A on the line. The Warriors, despite a slow start to the season, are undefeated in region play to this point. On the girls' side in 7-3A, Lumpkin County heads to Pickens as both teams look to stay in the upper-tier of the standings.
GHSA football championships back 'where they belong'
The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons announced the return of the football championship games returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023
MaxPreps
Tristan Evans named 2022 MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
MaxPreps
Xavier Robinson named 2022 MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year
Georgia high school football championship games to return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — High school football title games in Georgia will move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting next year. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference held by the Georgia High School Association at the Falcons stadium on Thursday afternoon. The contract will be for three years. The stadium will also hold the girls flag football championship.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Freedom finishes No. 1 in final Virginia MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Virginia came to a close over the weekend. Freedom (Woodbridge) was among the victors, beating James Madison 48-14 in the Class 6 state championship game. That victory helped propel the Eagles to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Freedom...
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Smyrna finishes No. 1 in final Delaware MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Delaware came to a close over the weekend. Smyrna was among the winners, beating Dover in the Class 3A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Eagles to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Smyrna (12-1) won its...
MaxPreps
Indiana high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders
Indiana is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Joseph's Prep finishes No. 1 in final Pennsylvania MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Pennsylvania came to a close over the weekend. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) was among the victors, beating No. 6 Harrisburg 42-7 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Hawks to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 16, 2022
What part of Georgia do you think about if someone said, “Hey, let’s go trout fishing”? North Georgia, right? And, for the most part – that is correct. Georgia offers some great trout fishing opportunities in the northern part of the state (find out more HERE). BUT, we have some fun news for those that might live or visit a little geographically lower – Trout Fishing in Middle Georgia. WHAT? For a limited amount of time you can catch trout in Perry, Georgia at a location right off I-75.
intothelightadventures.com
It is Cotton Pickin Time
It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta and Lowndes schools on GaDOE’s exit list for CSI and TSI
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools have made the GaDOE’s exit list for needing improvements. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status.
Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia
Georgia is looking to end its runoff election system after the brutal, months-long slog that was the Senate campaign between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker and Warnock advanced to a special run-off election after neither candidate earned the 50 percent of the vote required to seal the election on Nov. Read more... The post Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
