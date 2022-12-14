ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 3

After some pretty big shakeups to the Top 10 last week, the Top 10 remains calm in this week’s rankings. The only movement we saw was No. 8 Greenforest and No. 9 Eagle’s Landing trading places. Where the real movement came in this week’s rankings was 13-25. With the state of Georgia so deep and ...
accesswdun.com

Basketball: Key early region matchups highlight weekend action

Some huge early-season showdowns in Regions 7-3A and 8-4A will highlight Friday night's hardwood action around Northeast Georgia. On the boys' side, White County and Gilmer will square off in Cleveland with first place in 7-3A on the line. The Warriors, despite a slow start to the season, are undefeated in region play to this point. On the girls' side in 7-3A, Lumpkin County heads to Pickens as both teams look to stay in the upper-tier of the standings.
MaxPreps

Indiana high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders

Indiana is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 16, 2022

What part of Georgia do you think about if someone said, “Hey, let’s go trout fishing”? North Georgia, right? And, for the most part – that is correct. Georgia offers some great trout fishing opportunities in the northern part of the state (find out more HERE). BUT, we have some fun news for those that might live or visit a little geographically lower – Trout Fishing in Middle Georgia. WHAT? For a limited amount of time you can catch trout in Perry, Georgia at a location right off I-75.
intothelightadventures.com

It is Cotton Pickin Time

It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta and Lowndes schools on GaDOE’s exit list for CSI and TSI

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools have made the GaDOE’s exit list for needing improvements. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia

Georgia is looking to end its runoff election system after the brutal, months-long slog that was the Senate campaign between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker and Warnock advanced to a special run-off election after neither candidate earned the 50 percent of the vote required to seal the election on Nov. Read more... The post Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
