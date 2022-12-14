ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Johnny Depp Reprises 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Role in Charity Video for Young Fan

Johnny Depp is spreading holiday cheer as Capt. Jack Sparrow this season. Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 16. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Watch Sherri Shepherd Totally Freak Out Over Janet Jackson's Surprise Talk Show Visit

Sherri Shepherd is likely still reeling from the latest episode of her talk show, where she was surprised with the ultimate holiday gift.
Henry County Daily Herald

Locust Grove man convicted in basketball court shooting

McDONOUGH — A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at a basketball court and striking one in the head. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

New security cameras to go up around Henry County

McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Mike White and his connections to Notre Dame

Mike White is currently in the middle of his first season as the Georgia Basketball head coach. Although his time has been brief, his impact has been noticeable. He has led a Bulldogs team that won just 6 games a year ago to 7 wins in just the first 10 games of this season. Although White and his team are off to an impressive start, he will be up against his most personal battle yet when his team faces Notre Dame this Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough

McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits. McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge man charged in attempted murder of New Jersey resident

New Jersey — A Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a New Jersey resident. Roderick Carmichael was arrested Dec. 13 following a five-month investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cresskill Police Department in New Jersey.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

