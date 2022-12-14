Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia football team hopes long break allows injured players enough time to heal
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hoping four weeks between the top-ranked Bulldogs’ win over then-No. 14 LSU in the SEC title game and facing fourth-ranked Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl may be enough time to get two key starters back from injury. Receiver Ladd McConkey hurt his...
Henry County Daily Herald
Johnny Depp Reprises 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Role in Charity Video for Young Fan
Johnny Depp is spreading holiday cheer as Capt. Jack Sparrow this season.
Henry County Daily Herald
Watch Sherri Shepherd Totally Freak Out Over Janet Jackson's Surprise Talk Show Visit
Sherri Shepherd is likely still reeling from the latest episode of her talk show, where she was surprised with the ultimate holiday gift.
Henry County Daily Herald
Locust Grove man convicted in basketball court shooting
McDONOUGH — A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at a basketball court and striking one in the head. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with...
Henry County Daily Herald
Community Bible Church in Stockbridge looking to help families in need for Christmas season
STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge community church wants residents to know that wherever you are in your belief, there is always a home for you in their community — especially during the holiday season. For this Christmas season the Community Bible Church, located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge,...
Henry County Daily Herald
New security cameras to go up around Henry County
McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
Henry County Daily Herald
Mike White and his connections to Notre Dame
Mike White is currently in the middle of his first season as the Georgia Basketball head coach. Although his time has been brief, his impact has been noticeable. He has led a Bulldogs team that won just 6 games a year ago to 7 wins in just the first 10 games of this season. Although White and his team are off to an impressive start, he will be up against his most personal battle yet when his team faces Notre Dame this Sunday.
Henry County Daily Herald
Five people arrested on domestic terrorism charges in clash at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site
Five people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta on Tuesday after a clash between activists and law enforcement at a site set to be turned into a state-of-the-art training facility for police, state investigators said. The planned $90 million, 85-acre Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is to...
Henry County Daily Herald
Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough
McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits. McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge man charged in attempted murder of New Jersey resident
New Jersey — A Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a New Jersey resident. Roderick Carmichael was arrested Dec. 13 following a five-month investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cresskill Police Department in New Jersey.
