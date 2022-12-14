ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

247Sports

Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver

The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Deyon "Smoke" Bouie: Connections with Georgia

Texas A&M Aggie Deyon "Smoke" Bouie announced that he has entered his name into the transfer portal and is now looking for a new destination. Bouie was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class and will receive a lot of interest from schools with him now in ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
mchsredandgrey.com

Georgia wins the SEC championship

As team’s head into the first week of December, some playoff teams hope to make it into the final four spots. With more and more upsets happening towards the end of the regular season to wrap up an unpredictable season. For a lot of teams on the outside looking in, the conference championship games was a chance for possibly some playoff teams to make a mistake and Georgia was looking to keep their heads up on making the season as perfect as they possibly can.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Commerce, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GAINESVILLE, GA
Clayton News Daily

UPDATE: Search continues for missing Clayton County girl

JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child who they believe may be in danger. Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. Police said as of Dec. 15, the age and name of the man remains unknown.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Barrow Co state Rep-elect arrested in Winder

A newly-elected state Representative is arrested on drug and theft charges in Barrow County. Danny Rampey, 67 years old from Statham, is accused of burglarizing a unit at an assisted living home. He’s a manager at Magnolia Estates in Winder. From the Georgia News Network... A 67 year-old Statham...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Wreck with entrapment shuts down Ga. 75 north of Helen

A vehicle down a 300-foot embankment with one person trapped Wednesday night shut down Ga. 75 between Helen and Hiawassee for three hours. The wreck was reported just before 6:30 and after the injured individual was freed, the highway reopened about 9:30, said White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett.
WHITE COUNTY, GA

