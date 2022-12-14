Read full article on original website
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver
The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
Deyon "Smoke" Bouie: Connections with Georgia
Texas A&M Aggie Deyon "Smoke" Bouie announced that he has entered his name into the transfer portal and is now looking for a new destination. Bouie was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class and will receive a lot of interest from schools with him now in ...
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
JUST IN: Justice Haynes Cancels Final In Homes, Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes has reportedly cancelled his final in home visits with Ohio State and Georgia, signifying that he is committed to sign and play for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. Haynes, the Buford Georgia native and No.3 ranked running back in the class of ...
Kirby Smart gives cryptic answer regarding status of Buster Faulkner with Georgia football
ATHENS — Georgia is used to coaches having to pull double duty at this point of the year. A coach has accepted a job at one school but still wants to finish things out with the Bulldogs still in championship contention. Kirby Smart himself did this at Alabama with...
mchsredandgrey.com
Georgia wins the SEC championship
As team’s head into the first week of December, some playoff teams hope to make it into the final four spots. With more and more upsets happening towards the end of the regular season to wrap up an unpredictable season. For a lot of teams on the outside looking in, the conference championship games was a chance for possibly some playoff teams to make a mistake and Georgia was looking to keep their heads up on making the season as perfect as they possibly can.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
GHSA football championships back 'where they belong'
The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons announced the return of the football championship games returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
Commerce, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Clayton News Daily
UPDATE: Search continues for missing Clayton County girl
JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child who they believe may be in danger. Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. Police said as of Dec. 15, the age and name of the man remains unknown.
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Barrow Co state Rep-elect arrested in Winder
A newly-elected state Representative is arrested on drug and theft charges in Barrow County. Danny Rampey, 67 years old from Statham, is accused of burglarizing a unit at an assisted living home. He’s a manager at Magnolia Estates in Winder. From the Georgia News Network... A 67 year-old Statham...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
accesswdun.com
Wreck with entrapment shuts down Ga. 75 north of Helen
A vehicle down a 300-foot embankment with one person trapped Wednesday night shut down Ga. 75 between Helen and Hiawassee for three hours. The wreck was reported just before 6:30 and after the injured individual was freed, the highway reopened about 9:30, said White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
