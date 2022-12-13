Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy Big Tobacco Stocks?
The Zacks Tobacco Industry is currently in the top 16% of over 250 Zacks Industries indicating that business may start to be stronger for these companies. High Inflation may reduce overall retail spending and consumption, but alcohol and tobacco products often remain on consumers’ lists of must-haves. Let’s see...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Time to Buy Eli Lilly (LLY) and AbbVie (ABBV) Stock for 2023?
There have been some bright spots among healthcare stocks this year, particularly among the larger-cap equities. The Large Cap-Pharmaceuticals Industry is currently in the top 34% of over 250 Zacks Industries. The collective total return for the industry is +15% with AbbVie ABBV and Eli Lilly LLY being two of...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
NASDAQ
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.11, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
NASDAQ
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $90.08, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $345.84, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022
This has been a terrible year for global markets. High inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain woes due to the zero-Covid policy in China made matters most difficult this year. The S&P 500 is off 17.5% this year (as of Dec 9, 2022). Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS...
NASDAQ
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
NASDAQ
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
NASDAQ
CubeSmart (CUBE) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.96), with the stock changing hands as low as $39.01 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street sell-off deepens as recession fears bite
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment. Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening, and the...
NASDAQ
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.49, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable...
NASDAQ
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $51.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the network security...
NASDAQ
China Nov crude oil imports hit 10-mth high on stock build, new plants
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed on Wednesday, as companies replenished stocks with cheaper oil and as new plants started up. The world's largest crude importer brought in 46.74 million tonnes...
Markets are wrong in thinking the Fed would step in to boost falling stock prices, and investors should prepare for a volatile January, Bank of America's chief stock strategist says
The Fed won't step back from hawkish policy if stocks are crashing, according to BofA's Savita Subramanian. "The higher the market goes in December, the worse it's going to be in January," Subramanian said to CNBC. But stocks bottoming out could set up a new long-term bull market, she said.
NASDAQ
Paccar (PCAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $98.23, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the truck maker...
NASDAQ
Digging Deep to Find Value: Stocks to Consider for 2023
We are at that time when looking back at the year that was will become a very popular thing to do for fund managers and the like who will measure their performance against stock indices and averages. The problem this year is that averages are misleading. As the year has gone on, the spread of performance between sectors and styles of stocks has grown to the point where the average of them tells us just about nothing.
Comments / 0