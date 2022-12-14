Read full article on original website
schoolbusfleet.com
Rotary Announces Fully Automatic Air-Conditioning Recharging Machine Line
Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), is launching a new line of fully automatic air-conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through the company’s partnership with TEXA. The equipment, unveiled for the first time at the recent 2022 SEMA Show, gives North American automotive service professionals a quick, efficient, and...
electrek.co
Ford breaks ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park, a key factor in achieving 2M run rate goal
Ford is moving quickly to solidify its position in the rapidly evolving auto industry. The company announced Monday it has broken ground at its BlueOval battery plant as part of its joint venture agreement with SK Innovation. The battery plant is expected to play a critical role in achieving the automaker’s 2 million run rate goal by 2026 by producing batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
lsxmag.com
Full Factory Tour: How Edelbrock Makes Its Cast Aluminum Parts
Ever wonder how a cast-aluminum product is produced? Or how does Edelbrock’s “Made in U.S.A.” sticker stack up regarding its authenticity? Thanks to the guys over at the Stapleton42 YouTube channel, we’ve been given a candid glimpse inside the company’s aluminum-production process. From aluminum ingots...
