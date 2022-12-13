DeSantis targets Covid vaccine manufacturers and CDC in latest anti-vaccine moves

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Transgender death row inmate set to be executed in January files clemency application with Missouri governor
A transgender woman who is scheduled to be executed in Missouri next month for murdering a woman in 2003 has filed a clemency application with the governor, citing struggles with brain damage and childhood trauma, the petition says. Amber McLaughlin -- listed in court documents as Scott McLaughlin -- is...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
Comments / 0