wlrn.org
Florida's insurance commissioner resigns amid state's property insurance crisis
After lawmakers this week passed an overhaul of the state’s property-insurance system, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Altmaier, who made the resignation effective Dec. 28, has been Florida’s top insurance regulator since 2016. The letter did not detail his future...

Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...

Real-estate attorney says 2023 could bring an uptick in foreclosures and evictions
Real-estate attorney David Miller, who specializes in debt defense, predicts that eviction and foreclosure rates could climb in 2023. “I don’t see a real upside in terms of relief,” he said. In the last year, the greater Tampa Bay region experienced an influx of new residents, record-high inflation...

Parents memorialize Sandy Hook shooting victims ten years later
Today marks 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. For some former Sandy Hook students, their experience that day sent them down a path of activism. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU followed the journey of a few young survivors. DAVIS DUNAVIN, BYLINE: Maggie...

Severe weather to pass through Florida Wednesday and Thursday
Rounds of strong and heavy thunderstorms will continue to pass through parts of the Panhandle until late afternoon. Starting early to mid-evening, a line of storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat hits the western Panhandle and the severe weather risk will slowly spread eastward through the overnight hours. There will be an elevated tornado risk through Thursday morning so please have multiple ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is still the best way to wake you up at night.
