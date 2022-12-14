Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; cooler, few showers Saturday
FRIDAY: More sunshine and quiet conditions will prevail to round out the work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. A few patches of frost will be possible, but other than that, morning 30s will give way to afternoon 50s to near 60 again. Clouds will sneak back in across the region by lat afternoon, featuring a few showers. Clouds will generally be the rule overnight with a chance for scattered showers as lows drop in the 30s and 40s.
Heavy rainfall brought flooding issues to Hattiesburg during Wednesday storms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The formula is fairly simple: Areas that saw excessive rainfall in a short amount of time Wednesday were impacted by flooded roadways. Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer, said that it’s very easy for panic to set in if you find yourself on a flooded road.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness. The Bay Back Mission in Biloxi says the homeless population here has doubled in the last year. Today, we introduce you to Demond Harrison, a man you wouldn't know is homeless unless he told you. Carrie's Midday First Alert...
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX)- The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Wednesday thanks to the potential for severe weather. A potent low pressure system and cold front will bring widespread showers and storms to parts of the Central and Southeast U.S. this week. South Mississippi is under an Enhanced or Level Three risk for severe storms on Wednesday. This is based on a scale from one to five.
Frigid temperatures could grip Mississippi through Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — The coldest temperatures in more than 30 years are possible in Mississippi beginning late week and going through the Christmas weekend, according to 16 WAPT chief meteorologist David Hartman. That could mean single digits and winter precipitation as many people are heading out of town and...
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness
A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit. I-10 traffic was shut down while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10...
A severe weather risk for Tuesday
Most of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of severe weather, Tangipahoa and most of Washington Parish are under an enhance risk of severe weather today. On Wednesday, all of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under an enhanced risk of severe weather. Severe storms could bring damaging straight line winds, EF2 or stronger tornadoes, intense rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and hail.
Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak
Emergency management officials in Mississippi report at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.
Storms moving in tonight
People with storm apprehension may have a tough time sleeping tonight as severe storms continue marching towards the Mississippi River. These storms could produce flooding rain, frequent lightning, hail, and tornadoes as they move across the state this evening and Wednesday. Locations along the river, including Natchez to Vicksburg to the Delta, could see severe weather as early as 6 or 7 p.m. There were multiple tornado warnings in Louisiana earlier today.
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
Tornado warnings issues across Northshore
A series of severe thunderstorms triggered tornado warnings north of the lake late this morning and early this afternoon. The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued warnings for St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish…
Another round or tornado warnings, and now flooding too
After a string of severe thunderstorm cells triggered tornado warnings late this morning and early this afternoon, we saw a lull for a couple of hours. That ended with another round of tornado warnings this afternoon.
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
White Christmas in Mississippi this year? Don’t rule it out
Several models are starting to agree: parts of Mississippi have a reasonable likelihood for a White Christmas. The GFS and European model both suggest the possibility of snow. Frigid temperatures are also a possibility. Historically speaking, snow on the ground for Christmas is a rare occurrence. Christmas in Mississippi is...
WLOX 60th Anniversary: Flashback Friday at the Hudson River
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway
About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area producing at least one confirmed tornado on the ground.
Possible tornado seen on bridge overlooking Algiers
A possible tornado seen in the New Orleans area on the bridge overlooking Algiers. Video by Patrick Fortier.
