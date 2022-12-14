Read full article on original website
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
University of Florida
Water restrictions across Sarasota County
Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
Longboat Observer
Housing development plans advance despite dissent from racing community
The owners of two East County motorsports tracks pleaded with Manatee County commissioners on Thursday to curtail Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's efforts to build up to 4,500 homes in close proximity. Freedom Factory owner Garrett Mitchell, known by his YouTube persona Cleetus McFarland, and Bradenton Motorsports Park owner Victor Alvarez both spoke...
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs plan for apartments under airport glide path
A new apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has taken a significant step toward approval, and this time the airport is powerless to stand in the way of Progress. At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Sarasota Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a site plan for Progress...
Longboat Observer
Orchestra's plans for new center approved by Planning Commission
Sarasota Orchestra’s plan to build a regional music center just outside the city limits will head to the Sarasota County Commission in early 2023 with an unanimous recommendation from the county's Planning Commission. By a vote of 5-0 in early December, the Planning Commission approved a package of requests...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown
Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
fox13news.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
10NEWS
Bump in traffic at Sarasota Bradenton Airport
The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coas.
FDOT engineers unveil pair of Legacy Trail pedestrian bridges for Clark and Bee Ridge roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An effort to enhance the experience and safety of cyclists and pedestrians using The Legacy Trail in Sarasota has advanced. We now know what a pair of proposed pedestrian overpasses along the trail would look like. The new design was just released to the public at the Sarasota County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Longboat Observer
Roundabout plans progress for Lorraine Road and Players Drive
Plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Lorraine Road and Players Drive in Lakewood Ranch are moving forward. Following a unanimous decision Dec. 6 by Manatee County commissioners to fund design costs, the concept will be developed in detail. Originally, a traffic signal was planned at that intersection with a budget of $1,730,000.
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
Volunteers needed for canal debris clean-up in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda is looking for volunteers for their canal clean-up. As the city continues their efforts to clean as much debris as they can before the end of the year.
Longboat Observer
Local artist paints local heroes larger than life
It’s a history lesson, a love letter to Sarasota and a layered statement of artistic intent. Javi Suárez grew up in this town, having moved to Sarasota from Puerto Rico as a 10-year-old, and he moved back here to pursue his career as an architect and his passion as an artist.
Longboat Observer
Lights and sights around Sarasota
A bit of whimsy combines with white-light restraint at the entrance gate to a property in the 4400 block of Bayshore Road in the Indian Beach area. A passer-by could easily read by the light from the decorations on Habana Drive. Front one end of the corner lot to the other, white lights glisten.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off the coast of Pinellas County
The FBI has taken over a case after a body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire in Palmetto near recycling yard ‘mostly contained’
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Though it will be burning for hours, the fire at a scrapyard in Palmetto is mostly contained. Officials from North River Fire District say that several agencies are responding to the fire at Aceros America on Harlee Road in Palmetto. Due to the nature of scrapyards with combustibles, such as tires and plastics, the fire may be burning for hours. They are using foam to put out the flames and firefighters are working at a safe distance.
Longboat Observer
Right step for SMH board
As it happened this past Nov. 29, this was an odd coincidence: Two of Sarasota’s most important public boards met for the first time with their newly elected conservative board members. And, as it happened, each of their meetings was scheduled to address a highly volatile issue that was the underlying influence that drove the new board members’ elections.
