ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

National egg shortage impacting local businesses

TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Unique Tyler bakery specializing in macarons set to hold grand opening

A new bakery is set to hold its grand opening in Tyler on Saturday. Rose City Sweets, owned by married couple Kassie and Marcus Hopkins specializes in a dessert you don’t see every day -- macarons. Although the bakery also offers other sweet treats such as cookies, cakes, and...
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

City of Tyler employees — and a baby — recognized for service

The City of Tyler often recognizes its employees for their service, but Wednesday's city council meeting featured a little bit different type of recognition — or recognition of a little bit, rather. The Tyler City Council honored five employees and a baby for their service and outstanding commitment to...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler bakery set to celebrate year in business, prepares for holiday rush

A bakery tucked away in Tyler’s historic Azalea District is hard at work preparing for the holiday rush. Get Baked by Christina opened last December and has been going strong ever since. The bakery is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary on Friday. Owner Christina Alvarado, a Tyler native,...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Home-Aid Caregivers holds open house under new ownership

Home-Aid Caregivers in Tyler is now under new ownership and celebrated with an open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Home-Aid Caregivers, LTD was founded in 2002 and is now owned by Courtney Klepfer and Rory Bagwell. Klepfer said the acquisition came about after a conversation with the original owner.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store

Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Athens Police Department

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Athens Police Department and spoke with Athens Police Chief John Densmore to talk about their growth. Chief Densmore thanked the Athens community for supporting Athens Police Department while they continue to grow. “As you can see by the people behind us, we have a great relationship and partnership […]
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man shot, injured in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

80 lane miles of city streets proposed for 2023 asphalt improvements

Eighty lane miles of city streets will see asphalt improvements next year after a move by the Tyler City Council on Wednesday. The council voted to approve a $429,919 contract with Morton Enterprise to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2023. Asphalt repairs are prioritized according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city’s streets.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy