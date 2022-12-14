Read full article on original website
Salvation Army helps over 600 families, 700 seniors through annual Angel Tree distribution
Waiting for the clock to strike 8 a.m. and ready to receive Christmas gifts for their children, families were in line as early as 6:30 a.m. to pick up items during the annual Tyler Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution on Friday. This year the local nonprofit helped 650 families and...
National egg shortage impacting local businesses
TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
Unique Tyler bakery specializing in macarons set to hold grand opening
A new bakery is set to hold its grand opening in Tyler on Saturday. Rose City Sweets, owned by married couple Kassie and Marcus Hopkins specializes in a dessert you don’t see every day -- macarons. Although the bakery also offers other sweet treats such as cookies, cakes, and...
Whitehouse ISD life skills students participate in annual holiday shopping event
Whitehouse ISD life skills students experienced a unique holiday outing Wednesday morning and left with not only a gift and special memories, but also gained experience with real-life practical skills. Over 170 special education students scattered throughout the Walmart Supercenter on Troup Highway in Tyler to search for a Christmas...
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
City of Tyler employees — and a baby — recognized for service
The City of Tyler often recognizes its employees for their service, but Wednesday's city council meeting featured a little bit different type of recognition — or recognition of a little bit, rather. The Tyler City Council honored five employees and a baby for their service and outstanding commitment to...
Tyler bakery set to celebrate year in business, prepares for holiday rush
A bakery tucked away in Tyler’s historic Azalea District is hard at work preparing for the holiday rush. Get Baked by Christina opened last December and has been going strong ever since. The bakery is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary on Friday. Owner Christina Alvarado, a Tyler native,...
Home-Aid Caregivers holds open house under new ownership
Home-Aid Caregivers in Tyler is now under new ownership and celebrated with an open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Home-Aid Caregivers, LTD was founded in 2002 and is now owned by Courtney Klepfer and Rory Bagwell. Klepfer said the acquisition came about after a conversation with the original owner.
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
A Popular Burrito Restaurant to Add a Second Location, in South Tyler
If you live in Flint, Bullard, or the South Tyler, TX area, we've got some great news for your burrito cravings. Soon you'll no longer have to drive all the way down Broadway to the Loop to get your fix. Made with Real Ingredients. For Real Food. For Real Actions....
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
KETK GIVES BACK: Athens Police Department
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Athens Police Department and spoke with Athens Police Chief John Densmore to talk about their growth. Chief Densmore thanked the Athens community for supporting Athens Police Department while they continue to grow. “As you can see by the people behind us, we have a great relationship and partnership […]
Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after decades of service to Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving Smith County for more than 40 years, 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. “I’ve driven down to the courthouse every morning for 40 years and walked in those eastside steps,” Skeen said. And while that has been the consistent...
Longview ISD classroom teachers projected to earn over $100,000 in 2022-23 school year
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD is awarding more than $5.1 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers, with a few of the highest-performing teachers projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks. Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools, said the goal of the district in starting the program was to maintain […]
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
80 lane miles of city streets proposed for 2023 asphalt improvements
Eighty lane miles of city streets will see asphalt improvements next year after a move by the Tyler City Council on Wednesday. The council voted to approve a $429,919 contract with Morton Enterprise to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2023. Asphalt repairs are prioritized according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city’s streets.
