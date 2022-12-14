Read full article on original website
9 Painful Things South Dakota & Minnesota Could Be Doing During A Blizzard
After moving ten inches of snow from the last snowstorm and now dealing with the latest winter brouhaha I can think of a few things I'd rather be doing this weekend. And, you may have a list of your own. When cabin fever sets in from the shortest days of...
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
Hidden Igloo Bar is Found on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
Sports on T.V., beer, piping hot food; this one-of-a-kind bar has a little bit of everything. In fact, you can even fish from your own barstool. The only problem is it's only around a few months a year. Finding this hidden gem isn't exactly easy. But if you ask the...
Slick South Dakota & Minnesota Cities Named Best For Ice Skating
If you're someone who loves the winter weather and every icicle with it, then you're in luck! There are fun winter activities around the Sioux Empire to enjoy like ice skating. With the amount of snow and ice in the Sioux Empire, ice skating is the perfect activity to enjoy...
Does South Dakota Middle-Class Income Compare to Minnesota, Iowa?
Every time you open up the mail you do so with paranoia. And, like you, I see the same bills with rate increases. Everything has or is going up. Did you see that your electric bill will be bumped by 16% after the first of the year?. Going to the...
Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!
Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
Who Is More Stressed Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?
It's the holiday season and that can mean lots of stress. Where do you think folks feel most stressed...Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota? Here's the breakdown!. There are lots of things to be stressed about this time of year. Holiday shopping, family get-togethers, company parties, and all the regular stuff...
Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota
Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
This Minnesota County Could Hold 70% of South Dakota’s Population
South Dakota is a large state when it comes to land mass. At 77,116 square miles, South Dakota is the 17th largest state in the US. Anyone who has driven from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills will find out five and half hours later just how large the state is.
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Iowa Farm Land Prices Are Going Through The Roof!
The old Iowa cropland saying is, “get what you can, they're not making anymore.” But I don't get how anyone can pay these new Iowa farmland prices...Wow!. The 2022 Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey is out and it's saying that the average farmland values in Iowa are going high.
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate Highways, I-90 West
SD511.org for road condition information from South Dakota 511. The map gives info on all the major roads in South Dakota and connects you to other states for their conditions. Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much...
Ice, Ice, Baby! Sioux Falls Prepares for Flooding and Slick Streets
Hey Sioux Empire, are you having an ice, I mean nice, winter so far? And technically, it's not even winter yet. That doesn't officially start until December 21st. It's weeks like this that you need to keep reminding yourself it's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're an ice skating enthusiast.
South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal
Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
At What Age Are You Too Old to Drive in South Dakota?
It's no secret that bad drivers come in all age demographics. I have seen my fair share of terrible drivers that are both young and old behind the wheel in my 43 years of being a licensed driver. Ask yourself, is anything more aggravating, and might I say dangerous than...
8 South Dakota Words Outsiders Will Never Understand
There are certain words that just stick out for South Dakotans. But if you're not from around here, you'll likely have no idea what they mean. Here are eight of the most "South Dakota" words you'll ever hear, and why they have outsiders scratching their heads. Cattywampus: According to a...
Pierre South Dakota Standout Kienholz Flips Commitment to Ohio State
Anyone that has a pulse on High School Football in the state of South Dakota has become very familiar with Lincoln Kienholz. The T.F. Riggs High School standout has wowed coaches, fans, and recruiters alike over the course of his high school career. After choosing Washington as his destination of...
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED
The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
