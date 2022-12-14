ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?

Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Hidden Igloo Bar is Found on a Frozen Minnesota Lake

Sports on T.V., beer, piping hot food; this one-of-a-kind bar has a little bit of everything. In fact, you can even fish from your own barstool. The only problem is it's only around a few months a year. Finding this hidden gem isn't exactly easy. But if you ask the...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!

Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Who Is More Stressed Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?

It's the holiday season and that can mean lots of stress. Where do you think folks feel most stressed...Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota? Here's the breakdown!. There are lots of things to be stressed about this time of year. Holiday shopping, family get-togethers, company parties, and all the regular stuff...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota

Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?

You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Iowa Farm Land Prices Are Going Through The Roof!

The old Iowa cropland saying is, “get what you can, they're not making anymore.” But I don't get how anyone can pay these new Iowa farmland prices...Wow!. The 2022 Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey is out and it's saying that the average farmland values in Iowa are going high.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate Highways, I-90 West

SD511.org for road condition information from South Dakota 511. The map gives info on all the major roads in South Dakota and connects you to other states for their conditions. Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal

Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

8 South Dakota Words Outsiders Will Never Understand

There are certain words that just stick out for South Dakotans. But if you're not from around here, you'll likely have no idea what they mean. Here are eight of the most "South Dakota" words you'll ever hear, and why they have outsiders scratching their heads. Cattywampus: According to a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED

The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy