Saint Cloud, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

SCSU Women’s Hockey Has International Connections

The St. Cloud State women's hockey team is ranked #15 in the nation in the latest USCHO.com Division I poll. The 11-10 Huskies are coached by first year head coach Brian Idalski. Idalski joined me on WJON. He has an interesting resume that includes coaching 10 Olympians, 26 national team members from eight countries. Idalski served as the head coach for the Chinese National women's hockey team in 2022 in Beijing. Prior to that he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in the Zhenskaya Hockey League. His team became the first non-Russian team to win the league’s championship.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota

Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KLEM

Iowa Boys Basketball AP Poll – 12-12-22

Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Johnston 7. Valley, West Des Moines 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1. Marshalltown 1. Waterloo, East 1. Class 3A. Record Pts. 1. North Polk, Alleman (2) 4-0 73. 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5) 4-0 68.
IOWA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers

The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Adds More Jobs

MN Adds More Jobs

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Officials in Minnesota are celebrating 14 consecutive months of job growth. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports the state gained more than 6,800 jobs in November. Minnesota’s unemployment rate inched up two-tenths of a point to 2.3% in November while the labor...
MINNESOTA STATE
CSB/SJU Welcomes 'Bigs on Campus'

CSB/SJU Welcomes ‘Bigs on Campus’

UNDATED (WJON News) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is expanding its ‘Bigs On Campus’ program to St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict. Starting in January, sixth and seventh-grade students from Kennedy Community School in St. Joseph will be matched with students at St. John’s and St. Ben’s and will meet twice a month for help with homework, group activities, and tours of the campus.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Elf The Musical, Ceremony of Carols and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is no shortage of holiday themed events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a free concert put on by the Saint Cloud Municipal Band, share a laugh with Elf The Musical, see the holiday tradition of the Ceremony of Carols, catch a TubaChristmas at the Paramount Theatre, and see George Maurer live for his holiday show. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Kleis: Snow Removal Expectations for St. Cloud Residents

The more than a foot of snow in the St. Cloud area this week has caused residents to dig out driveways and sideways. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON. He says the city ordinance requires residents to clean off sidewalks within 24 hours of the completion of the snowfall event. Kleis indicated that before they would go out and cite someone they would give at least 48 hours. He says the reason for this is people may be waiting for what they think is the completion of the snow event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

New Report Reveals Business Stressors

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report stresses the challenges businesses face in Minnesota. The eighth annual Business Benchmark report from the Minnesota Chamber finds Minnesota businesses face some of the highest tax rates in the nation, and lag behind other states in overall growth. Beth Kadoun is Vice...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold

St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

