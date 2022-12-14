Read full article on original website
SCSU Women’s Hockey Has International Connections
The St. Cloud State women's hockey team is ranked #15 in the nation in the latest USCHO.com Division I poll. The 11-10 Huskies are coached by first year head coach Brian Idalski. Idalski joined me on WJON. He has an interesting resume that includes coaching 10 Olympians, 26 national team members from eight countries. Idalski served as the head coach for the Chinese National women's hockey team in 2022 in Beijing. Prior to that he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in the Zhenskaya Hockey League. His team became the first non-Russian team to win the league’s championship.
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
Two Big Lottery Prize Drawings this Weekend
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There are a couple of big lottery prizes on the line this weekend. The Minnesota State Lottery says the jackpot for the Gopher 5 game has climbed to an estimated $1,830,000. The largest jackpot ever in the game's history is just over $2 million. Gopher 5...
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. -- Paramount Center for the Arts has canceled its Arts Underground Program. It will resume on January 12th. -- Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud is postponing its...
What St. Cloud Can Learn From Fargo About Downtown Revitalization
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is just in the beginning stages of a plan to revitalize its downtown, but if we want a good example of how to do it successfully we don't have to look any further than our neighbors to our north in Fargo. They've...
MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota
Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
KLEM
Iowa Boys Basketball AP Poll – 12-12-22
Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Johnston 7. Valley, West Des Moines 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1. Marshalltown 1. Waterloo, East 1. Class 3A. Record Pts. 1. North Polk, Alleman (2) 4-0 73. 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5) 4-0 68.
Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers
The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MN Adds More Jobs
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Officials in Minnesota are celebrating 14 consecutive months of job growth. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports the state gained more than 6,800 jobs in November. Minnesota’s unemployment rate inched up two-tenths of a point to 2.3% in November while the labor...
CSB/SJU Welcomes ‘Bigs on Campus’
UNDATED (WJON News) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is expanding its ‘Bigs On Campus’ program to St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict. Starting in January, sixth and seventh-grade students from Kennedy Community School in St. Joseph will be matched with students at St. John’s and St. Ben’s and will meet twice a month for help with homework, group activities, and tours of the campus.
St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December. We're at 13.3 inches now for...
Report: MN Municipal Liquor Stores Have 26th Year of Record Sales
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's municipal liquor stores continue to have strong sales overall. State Auditor Julie Blaha released the annual Municipal Liquor Store Report Thursday. During 2021, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations reported a 26th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $423.5 million. The combined net profit of all...
Rain, Snow, Sleet Will Fall Across Minnesota Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow, sleet, and rain will make its way across Minnesota Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the main change from the previous forecast is for less freezing rain and more sleet. Areas in west central and north central Minnesota will see more snow. There is a...
Eighth Shady’s Location Coming to Central Minnesota
ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- The owners of the Shady's Bar and Grill properties are adding an eighth location. Co-owner Lee Mergen says they are taking over RReV's Lakeside Tavern in St. Anna. Most people might know it better as The Landing which is what it was called for about 35 to 40 years.
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
The Weekender: Elf The Musical, Ceremony of Carols and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is no shortage of holiday themed events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a free concert put on by the Saint Cloud Municipal Band, share a laugh with Elf The Musical, see the holiday tradition of the Ceremony of Carols, catch a TubaChristmas at the Paramount Theatre, and see George Maurer live for his holiday show. Read more in The Weekender!
Kleis: Snow Removal Expectations for St. Cloud Residents
The more than a foot of snow in the St. Cloud area this week has caused residents to dig out driveways and sideways. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON. He says the city ordinance requires residents to clean off sidewalks within 24 hours of the completion of the snowfall event. Kleis indicated that before they would go out and cite someone they would give at least 48 hours. He says the reason for this is people may be waiting for what they think is the completion of the snow event.
New Report Reveals Business Stressors
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report stresses the challenges businesses face in Minnesota. The eighth annual Business Benchmark report from the Minnesota Chamber finds Minnesota businesses face some of the highest tax rates in the nation, and lag behind other states in overall growth. Beth Kadoun is Vice...
St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold
St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
