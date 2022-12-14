Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Courthouse News Service
Psychologist testifies ex-cop who killed Atatiana Jefferson was unfit for job
FORT WORTH, Texas (CN) — A psychologist testified Friday that he deemed former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean as unfit for duty during a pre-employment evaluation due to narcissistic and controlling tendencies. Dr. Kyle Clayton told jurors during the sentencing phase of trial that Dean, 38, of Arlington, possessed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
Courthouse News Service
Former Fort Worth cop guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (CN) — A Texas jury convicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean of manslaughter Thursday for shooting a Black woman through her window after not identifying himself as police during a requested welfare check. A jury of eight men and six women in Tarrant County...
irvingweekly.com
Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas
As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
fox4news.com
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
KWTX
Army veteran, accused of going AWOL, released from jail 2 weeks after arrest
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Dec. 14, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams arrived back home after she was released from custody following 14 days in jail. The attorney for Williams told CBS 11 that a deal was worked out with an Army court to release her until a hearing early next month.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
klif.com
Athena Strand’s Father takes Legal Action
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The father of the Wise County girl abducted and killed last month near Paradise is suing. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, contracted fed-ex driver Tanner Horner admitted to killing Athena strand and dumping her body miles away from her home in Paradise.
dallasexpress.com
HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship
A high school football coach in Grand Prairie has resigned after having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, reported NBC DFW. Kenrick Burns, 28, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. The suspect is being investigated in relation to a charge of having had an allegedly inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony.
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
19-year-old identified as victim in South Dallas shooting, police say
A 19-year-old was identified Wednesday as the victim in a South Dallas shooting a night earlier, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments / 0