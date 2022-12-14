ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvingweekly.com

Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas

As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX
klif.com

Athena Strand’s Father takes Legal Action

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The father of the Wise County girl abducted and killed last month near Paradise is suing. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, contracted fed-ex driver Tanner Horner admitted to killing Athena strand and dumping her body miles away from her home in Paradise.
WISE COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship

A high school football coach in Grand Prairie has resigned after having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, reported NBC DFW. Kenrick Burns, 28, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. The suspect is being investigated in relation to a charge of having had an allegedly inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation

Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy