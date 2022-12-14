ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Where To Get Blinded by Christmas Lights in DFW

If you find yourself with nothing to do during the holiday season, you’re clearly not looking very hard. North Texas is packed with events, festivals, shows and experiences that are sure to make the festive season much, much merrier. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the family, cool events for your hard-to-impress teens or an enjoyable private evening with a few friends, you should easily find something a gift of a good time to present to yourself.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast

Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
