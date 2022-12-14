Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Aaron Judge's Record-Breaking HR Ball Sold at Auction for $1.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
Three injured after Corvette goes into crowd at Cars and Coffee Southlake event
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Editor's note: The video above contains graphic language. Three people were injured over the weekend after a driver lost control of a Corvette and went into a crowd at a car show in Trophy Club, police said. The incident happened Saturday at the Cars and...
Protect your pipes at home before prolonged cold temperatures arrive in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s soon to be quite cold in North Texas as a cold front is set to drop temperatures below freezing on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. NWS Fort Worth warns the public that pipes will be at risk due...
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
fox4news.com
Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
WFAA
Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas. Now is the time to prepare
DALLAS — Scattered rain will linger mainly across eastern and southeastern North Texas. None of this will be severe. En español: Clima en Dallas Fort Worth ahora: Aire frío llega esta final de semana. The farther west/northwest you are in North Texas, the less likely it is...
Man found murdered in North Dallas
Dallas police are looking for the killer who left a man to die in Dallas over the weekend. There was no sign of the gunman when police arrived.
fox4news.com
Gunfire in the parking lot disrupts classes at Irving school, 2 arrested
IRVING, Texas - Two people were arrested after a fight ending with gunfire in the Nimitz High School parking lot. Irving police said it happened around noon Monday outside the school on Oakdale Road. There was a fight and one individual fired off at least one gunshot. Fortunately, no one...
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
Hazardous cold weather expected late in the week for North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Baby it’s cold outside, and we mean, very cold later in the week for North Texas ahead of the Christmas holiday over the weekend. We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for the incoming cold weather the region will see right before the weekend arrives.
Dallas Observer
Where To Get Blinded by Christmas Lights in DFW
If you find yourself with nothing to do during the holiday season, you’re clearly not looking very hard. North Texas is packed with events, festivals, shows and experiences that are sure to make the festive season much, much merrier. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the family, cool events for your hard-to-impress teens or an enjoyable private evening with a few friends, you should easily find something a gift of a good time to present to yourself.
Woman wounded in southeast Dallas; gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run in Dallas where a woman was wounded over the weekend. He was was long gone by the time police arrived at the scene.
How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures, power outages as cold temperatures return to North Texas
DALLAS — Wintry temperatures are moving into North Texas later this week. While this weather event will be nothing like the February 2021 winter storm - where the entire state saw sustained, below-freezing temperatures for more than a week - there is still the chance for power outages caused by the icing over of power lines and tree branches.
fox4news.com
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast
Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: How to prepare your car for the arctic blast coming this week
Trouble in a car or SUV can leave you stranded in sub-freezing temperatures. Experts say it’s important to get ready now, and those who answer 911 calls for help are doing that as well.
NWS Confirms 15th Tornado Touched Down In Texas During Storm Outbreak
Another tornado was confirmed in Texas.
WFAA
VIDEO: Corvette drives into crowd at Cars and Coffee Southlake event
Warning: This video contains graphic language. Three people were injured after a Corvette went into a crowd at a car event in North Texas.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
